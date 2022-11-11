Max Verstappen has been 'perfect throughout the season', feels Red Bull team boss

Max Verstappen has been near perfect in what has been one of the most dominant seasons by any driver, as per Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Talking to motorsport.com, Horner said that Verstappen has been almost flawless this season and hasn't put a foot wrong. He said:

“There’s been years of domination with Mercedes, but I think as an individual driver, probably yes. He’s won the most grands prix in a year now, within 22 races. On top of that, he’s won two sprint races, and he’s not won all of them from pole position."

Horner continued:

"He’s had to fight and race for a lot of those victories. I think when we look back at the end of the year, it is an absolutely outstanding year that Max has driven. He hasn’t put a wheel wrong. He’s been perfect throughout the season. It’s incredible the level of consistency that he’s been able to achieve.”

When asked to compare Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel, Horner was respectful to both. He termed the German a legend in F1 and Verstappen as one who doesn't get enough credit. He said:

“They are two very different drivers, two phenomenally successful drivers. I think that what Sebastian has achieved in his career puts him amongst one of the greats and most successful drivers in the sport. But I think Max, what we’re seeing today and this year, we’re actually witnessing something very special."

He continued:

"I actually think his achievements sometimes don’t receive the plaudits that they should, because I think actually, what we’ve witnessed this year, is an absolutely outstanding performance from a driver that is very much at the top of his game.”

Verstappen has won a record 14 races this season and wrapped up his second driver's title with four races to go.

Red Bull DNA helped Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel shine - Christian Horner

The Red Bull boss was quick to give the credit to Verstappen and Vettel's teams during their respective dominant runs.

He said that Verstappen or Vettel's runs would not have been possible if they didn't have the right team behind them. Horner said:

“There’s a lot of people sitting around the engineering office and the garage, and back at the factory, that are all the same people that did that with Sebastian that are doing it again with Max. I think the DNA of our team is that we’re a race team."

He continued:

"We’re a team of racers; we push the boundaries. We’re aggressive in the way that we go racing, and we follow our passion, which is to go out there and do our very, very best. We are following Dietrich’s (Mateschitz) mantra of no risk, no fun.”

Max Verstappen will be targeting his 15th win of the season at the Brazilian GP this weekend.

