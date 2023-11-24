Max Verstappen pinpoints one clear weakness in Red Bull's 2023 F1 challenger

Max Verstappen feels there are still a few clear weaknesses of the Red Bull that need to be worked on for next season. The driver has been in stunning form this season, winning a staggering 18 races, breaking almost every single-season record.

Nevertheless, the Red Bull driver feels there are areas where the car needs to get better for 2024. During the drivers' pre-race press conference, Verstappen said about his expectations from next year's car:

"It's difficult to tell, but, of course, we are also working on our car to try and make it better.

"I think we know our weaknesses as well in the car. And that's what we'll, of course, try to work on plus, of course, trying to make our strengths, of course, even stronger."

Regarding the weaknesses of the car, Verstappen pointed to the race in Singapore, which exposed quite a few of them. The car was not good on the bumps and at street tracks in general. The driver said:

"Of course there are. Look at our race weekend in Singapore. In general, on street circuits, I think we are a bit struggling a bit more like in Vegas also.

"So yeah, low speed is definitely not our strongest point in the car; bumps, curbs as well. So that's definitely a big area where we can improve."

Max Verstappen on matching Sebastian Vettel's record

Max Verstappen matched Sebastian Vettel's record of F1 race wins (53), and only has Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91) ahead of him. The driver was quite candid in admitting that a lot of it has had to do with the team having such a great season:

"Yeah, of course, it's quite a crazy number. But we've also, of course, had a crazy year, so it would of course be very nice, but at the same time also, I'm very focused on what's ahead of me and hopefully also next year we have a competitive car again, we can really continue that momentum that we can win more races."

Ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP on November 26, Max Verstappen has won 18 of the 21 races this season, including the last six.