Max Verstappen predicts revival of rivalry with Lewis Hamilton as he picks Mercedes to be Red Bull's 'main rival'

After winning the 2022 Formula 1 title almost unchallenged, Max Verstappen is expecting a big challenge from Mercedes in the upcoming season.

The Dutchman clinched his maiden title in 2021 by beating Lewis Hamilton in the final lap of the final race that year. Red Bull came to grips quickly with a slew of regulation changes last season while Mercedes struggled for the most part.

This led to Verstappen having a free run at the F1 title, which he wrapped up on the back of a record 15 race wins. He finished the campaign with 454 points, almost 150 more than Charles Leclerc, who finished second.

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, the 25-year-old stated that Red Bull Racing are bracing themselves for Mercedes to emerge as a strong title contender.

Max Verstappen said (via Crash.net):

“It [Mercedes’ prospects] is difficult to say - at the end of the year sometimes it looked like they had it together, sometimes not. It’s difficult to say, because I’m not part of their team, if they fully understand everything. I guess we will find out this year if they understand everything that they want to improve. For sure, they will be our main rival.”

He added:

“Ferrari will be strong. But how strong? Difficult to say. Mercedes have shown over the past few years that they are always strong, and have a good group of people. I trust in our people that they can build a good car, and we will have a strong package against them.”

Max Verstappen names four drivers who could stop him from winning third consecutive F1 title

With his 2021 and 2022 battles with Lewis Hamilton fresh on his mind, Max Verstappen believes that the seven-time world champion could pose a serious threat to his bid to win a third consecutive world championship.

He said (via Sky Sports):

“He's been one of the greatest drivers ever in the sport, so for sure if he has the car to do it, he can fight for the title again.”

Besides Hamilton, the Red Bull driver named Hamilton's teammate George Russell, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris as the frontrunners for the F1 title. He said:

“But that's the same for George [Russell, Hamilton's team-mate]. it's the same for Charles [Leclerc, Ferrari], it's the same for Lando [Norris, McLaren] - if you give them the car that's capable of winning the championship, they can.”

Max Verstappen added:

“But it's also about when you have the car then the pressure comes you cannot afford big mistakes. That's a bit of a different pressure you have but I'm confident once these guys get onto a roll like that it is all possible, they all have talent to do so.”

