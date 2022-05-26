"Always a hectic, but a very special weekend" - Max Verstappen prepares for 'incredible' 2022 F1 Monaco GP

Max Verstappen says that the Monaco GP has always been a “hectic, but very special weekend” for him as he hopes to take a second consecutive victory at the venue.

The Dutchman says he’s preparing to perform his best at the “crazy track," especially during qualifying, and potentially consolidating his hold on the championship lead.

Speaking to the Dutch edition of RacingNews365, he said:

“Monaco is always a hectic, but a very special weekend.”

He further said:

“Qualifying will be crucial. We always have to perform on the edge, it’s quite a crazy track with the Formula 1 cars.”

Max Verstappen's record at Monaco leaves much to be desired; he has only finished thrice in the points there since his F1 debut seven years ago.

Honda Racing F1_Archive @HondaRacingF1



Do you think it’s sunk in yet?



#PoweredByHonda



“Max Verstappen you are a Monaco Grand Prix winner”Do you think it’s sunk in yet? “Max Verstappen you are a Monaco Grand Prix winner” Do you think it’s sunk in yet? 🏆#PoweredByHonda https://t.co/otFq2i0Cdw

However, the Red Bull driver had a more fruitful 2021 Monaco GP after Charles Leclerc’s DNF and Mercedes’ tire warm-up issues essentially handed him the lead at the start. Thereafter, he expertly controlled the race to take his first victory at the historic track.

Heading into this year's race, the reigning world champion said that he is looking forward to driving on the "narrow" street circuit. He said:

“The track is very old school and narrow, your heart rate is skyrocketing, it’s unbelievable!”

He went on to say:

“My history in Monaco was not very good, but I finally won there last year. It was a huge relief when I got over the finish line, and I was very happy to win this race.”

Max Verstappen currently leads the World Drivers' Championship by six points.

Max Verstappen could lose the championship lead at Monaco, says his father

Both Max Verstappen and Red Bull gained championship leads after the driver's third consecutive victory of the season in Spain last weekend.

While many believe the momentum to be in the Dutch driver's favor, his father Jos Verstappen, however, believes that the lead could change hands once again after the Monaco GP.

In a column on Verstappen.com, he wrote:

“I am happy that Max is leading the championship now, but it could be different story next week.”

He further wrote:

“Ferrari is very fast, especially in qualifying. When it comes to one lap, they have a better car.”

Formula 1 @F1



But it wasn't plain sailing for Max Verstappen as the Monaco weekend began



#F1 #MonacoGP He clocked the second-fastest time in FP1But it wasn't plain sailing for Max Verstappen as the Monaco weekend began He clocked the second-fastest time in FP1But it wasn't plain sailing for Max Verstappen as the Monaco weekend began#F1 🇲🇨 #MonacoGP https://t.co/BF21Io9MHH

The Ferrari F1-75 seems to be the second-best car on the grid in the slow speed corners, behind only Mercedes' W13.

Catch the Scuderia's performance in this week's qualifying session on May 28, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anmol Gandhi