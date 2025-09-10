Formula 1 is preparing for its next big technical overhaul in 2026, but Max Verstappen believes the key to improving racing goes beyond power units or aerodynamics. For the four-time world champion, the answer lies in smaller and lighter cars.

The FIA confirmed that from 2026, cars will feature a 50-50 balance between internal combustion and electric power, running entirely on sustainable fuels. The hybrid systems will remove the MGU-H component, nearly double electrical deployment to 350kW, and see cars shed around 30kg in weight. Movable front and rear wings will replace DRS, with a new “push-to-pass” battery boost.

These changes are designed to attract manufacturers and create a cost-effective, sustainable platform. Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault, Honda, Audi, and Red Bull Powertrains have all signed on. Still, there is unease about what this means for the on-track product.

Max Verstappen before practice for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix. Source: Getty

Concerns over battery, overtaking, and speed have already been raised, and Verstappen added to them. Speaking to Autosport, he said:

"What is most important is lighter cars, smaller cars. But you can only really do that if you change the engine regulations. At the moment, the engines are super efficient, but they are also quite big. That makes the car longer, you need more cooling, so the car becomes quite big. I think if we can get a similar type of car like they were in the 2010 era, or even before, that would be nice, because I think it will help the racing."

The era Max Verstappen referenced, from the late 1990s to early 2010s, was defined by naturally aspirated V10s and later V8s. Cars were shorter, lighter, and produced a raw sound that remains unmatched. That period also delivered competitive grids with seven different champions in the 1990s, and six across the 2000s.

In comparison, the past decade has been dominated by just two drivers: Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen himself, with Nico Rosberg’s 2016 title the lone exception. Regulators hope that the 2026 shift can prevent processional racing and inject unpredictability back into the sport.

Not all are convinced. Former Red Bull champion Sebastian Vettel has warned against “damaging the spirit” of Formula 1 with overly technical rules. For Max Verstappen, the concern is more practical. Heavy cars limit wheel-to-wheel action, and unless engines shrink, that problem remains.

"It’s a big question mark": Max Verstappen cautious over Red Bull’s 2026 engine gamble

(L-R) Max Verstappen, Red Bull Team Principal, Laurent Mekies, and Yuki Tsunoda at Monza. Source: Getty

While the car debate continues, another question looms: Red Bull’s first attempt at building its own engine. Starting in 2026, Red Bull Powertrains will supply units for both Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB. The project, backed by Ford, will use 100% sustainable fuels and triple the electrical capacity of the current units. But Max Verstappen is not convinced.

"It’s a big question mark. Honestly, I think there are not many people that can say right now, ‘yes, we are going to be really, really good.’ You don’t have any guarantees. I know it’s a big challenge what we are doing, with also bringing our own engine, but it’s also quite an exciting challenge. It also gives us the best opportunity of being competitive instead of being dependent on another car manufacturer," Verstappen added (via Autosport).

Red Bull has relied on Honda power since 2019, and before that, ran with Renault, Ferrari, and Cosworth. Going independent marks the boldest step yet, one that places enormous responsibility on integrating engine and chassis. The complexity of the 2026 rules means success will require both.

As Verstappen noted, the first few races will be critical. Teams will need to learn how the new power units behave in real racing conditions, balancing electrical energy and combustion output. The FIA’s push for sustainability means there is no turning back, but the uncertainty around competitiveness is high.

With F1’s Net Zero Carbon goal for 2030 in sight, testing will provide the first real answers. Teams will debut the 2026 challengers at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on January 26, before two more sessions in Bahrain. Only then will it become clear if Max Verstappen’s call for lighter, smaller cars has been answered and whether Red Bull’s gamble on independence pays off.

