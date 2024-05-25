"Max Verstappen project incoming" - Fans react to Penelope Kvyat's video on a simulator at Monaco

F1 fans reacted on social media to Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet's video of her daughter. The little one, Penelope Kvyat, drove the Monaco circuit on a simulator while with her mother and a few Red Bull staff.

The video was posted on Piquet's Instagram story after the FP1 session at the 2024 F1 Monaco GP. Penelope drove a Red Bull car around the circuit. While she controlled the steering wheel, the pedals were operated by a Red Bull team member.

The clip shows her driving through the tunnel section and also tackling the Nouvelle chicane and the pool section. Though she banged the car into the walls on several occasions, Piquet's daughter was able to take the car through the tight track.

Apart from Kelly Piquet's own Instagram, the clip was later shared by several F1 fan accounts on X, where many F1 fans reacted to it.

Most fans praised Penelope's driving skills and discussed how they were great considering that she is only four years old. One fan humorously suggested that Max Verstappen could create a project around Penelope that would help her become a racing driver as well.

Another fan praised the kid by pointing out that many F1 drivers frequently hit the wall during FP2 as well.

"VERSTAPPEN PROJECT INCOMING," a fan exclaimed.

"Thank god Jos didn’t see those two first sector times, he would have tossed her into the water," one user joked.

"Okay but given she's driving Monaco that's not too bad for a 4 year old," another added.

"I mean half of the grid was driving like this in FP2 today, so not bad at all," someone humorously pointed out.

One fan hilariously wrote that in the future, she would be Alonso's rival, while another joked that her driving was better than Sergio Perez's.

"She'll have an epic rivalry with Alonso," one fan hilariously chimed in.

"Better than Sergio Perez," a user jokingly claimed.

Max Verstappen relieved after winning in Japan that Penelope doesn't feel she brings bad luck

Max Verstappen was relieved after winning the 2024 F1 Japanese GP since he did not want her partner's daughter, Penelope Kvyat, to feel that she was bringing bad luck.

Back in the 2024 F1 Australian GP, Penelope was at the race when Verstappen had to retire his RB20 due to a brake failure.

Speaking to ViaPlay, the Red Bull star explained how she had so asked about the retirement in Australia. Thus, he stated, his partner and Penelope's mother, Kelly Piquet would be relieved that nothing bad happened to his race - otherwise, Penelope would think that she brings bad luck.

“She (Penelope) asked me ‘why did you retire?’ in Australia and I said ‘Well, the car was on fire!' I think Kelly is glad nothing happened today, otherwise, she (Penelope) might feel as if she brings bad luck," Verstappen said (via Sportskeeda).

Following the 2024 F1 Imola GP, Max Verstappen leads the drivers' championship with 161 points. He is chased by second-placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (113) and his teammate Sergio Perez (107).