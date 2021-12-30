"He pushes a little too hard": Alain Prost claims he knows why Max Verstappen is prone to mistakes

Max Verstappen's pace and speed are the reasons he sometimes makes mistakes, according to four-time world champion Alain Prost.

Prost, who retired from F1 at the end of the 1993 season, is in awe of Max Vertsappen's drivers' world championship-winning campaign in 2021.

Speaking to motorsport.com in Turkey, the Frenchman recollected the young Dutchman's initial days in F1 and said:

"I remember when he started F1 we often said, 'He's very fast, he has everything, but he pushes a little too hard and that's why he makes mistakes.'"

Prost was quick to attribute the Red Bull driver's on-the-limit driving of the past to his youth. The Frenchman believes the Red Bull driver has improved a lot since then and noted he has not made too many mistakes this season.

Aside from a last-gasp shunt into the wall at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit during Q3 in Saudi Arabia, Verstappen has not made too many driving errors.

His faultless campaign is evident in his performances during 2021. 10 wins, 10 pole positions, 18 podiums, 19 points finishes, and six fastest laps combine to underscore the Dutchman's high level of consistency.

Max Verstappen has already been hailed by other former drivers for his maturity, which many believe goes beyond his 24 years.

Leg cramp prevented Max Verstappen from going 100% in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale

Max Verstappen showed immense bravery to overtake Lewis Hamilton and fend off the Briton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. However, the Dutchman could very easily have lost it all.

During an interview with David Coulthard for CarNext.com, Max Verstappen revealed that he was suffering from a leg cramp during that intense final lap showdown with Hamilton. He said:

"That last lap for me also, you know, you see me do the move and everything, but like I said, I had this cramp. All the time I was going full throttle, I basically almost couldn't go full throttle because my leg was really painful, so I also had to deal with that."

Also Read Article Continues below

Verstappen also famously suffered a bout of cramp on his debut for Red Bull at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. The Dutchman fought through it to win the race and become the youngest F1 race winner in history.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee