Max Verstappen provides clarity over F1 retirement claims

Max Verstappen has issued a clarification regarding his Formula 1 future following speculation about his retirement.

Verstappen recently claimed that the constant changes to the race weekend format could lead to him leaving F1, if he loses interest in the sport.

The FIA recently tweaked the sprint race structure, which was seen at the recently concluded Azerbaijan Grand Prix. This comes after they doubled the number of sprint races to six this season.

When these changes were announced, the Red Bull Racing driver expressed his displeasure at a media interaction, saying:

“I’m happy with just the main race. I think that’s way better for the excitement. I naturally, of course, hope that there won’t be too many changes otherwise I won’t be around for too long.”

When F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stated that he was not a fan of free practice sessions, he warned the FIA against making any changes that would alter "the DNA" of the sport. He said (via Motorsport Italy):

“I'm not a fan of changing the whole format [without practice sessions]. They have to be careful not to change the entire DNA of Formula 1. I think it's important not to play too much with this aspect, because then, obviously, at a certain point everything stops.”

Over the past few weeks, speculation about Max Verstappen's interest in F1 and his future in the sport has slowly gained traction. The 25-year-old, in an interview with a Dutch media house, has confirmed that he intended to be with Red Bull, and in F1, until the end of his current contract at least — which is 2020.

He explained:

“No, no [I am not retiring from F1]. Not until the end of my contract at least. I'm always very open and honest about this and I think that's better than being secretive. That's fairly useless.”

"I don't see myself driving until I'm 40" - Max Verstappen

While Max Verstappen has quashed all talk of his imminent move away from Formula 1, he has also stated that he will not be following in the footsteps of Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher by racing until he is 40 years old.

Speaking at a post-race press conference, he said:

"I won’t be around. I don't see myself driving until I'm 40, in Formula 1 at least. I want to also do other things. But I still have a few more years in Formula 1, for sure."

The two-time reigning F1 champion currently leads the 2023 drivers' standings, following victories in Bahrain and Australia and P2 finishes in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.

