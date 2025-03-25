Max Verstappen pulls back the curtain on the classic F1 cars he'd love to drive

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he found the F1 cars in the 1990s and 2000s to be "cool" but was happy driving the current generation of cars as well. The Dutch driver has cemented his name in F1 history with his results and performances on the track over the last decade.

Ad

The 27-year-old has four consecutive Driver's championships and has dominated the current regulations of cars, which were introduced in 2022. On his way to his titles, Verstappen has notched several records, has 63 race wins, and sits third in the all-time list, alongside 40 pole positions.

In a video uploaded by Red Bull on Instagram, Max Verstappen was asked about his preferred generation of F1 cars to drive in history, to which he replied:

Ad

Trending

"I mean, there are some quite happy with mine, just maybe to drive for a few times the early 90s or early 2000s. Just drive the cars. It was really cool back in the day. I mean, I've driven one 1960 like in the 60s one. But then the other ones have all been like mid-2000 like 2010, 11' and 12'."

Ad

Ad

The Red Bull driver is vying for a fifth successive Driver's championship and sits P2 in the standings after two rounds.

Max Verstappen lays out his views on RB21's performance at the Chinese GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen extracted the maximum out of his RB21 at the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix as he finished P3 and P4 in the Sprint and the main race respectively. He stated that the lap times from his second stint on hard tires were "promising" as he passed Charles Leclerc in the final few laps to inherit P4.

Ad

As per GPBlog, the four-time F1 world champion reflected on the car's performance in Shanghai and said:

"I expected a tire grip but not balance. Balance is the same, but more tire grip, where maybe others just plateaued a bit more, and then the lap times were more promising for us, at least. It was also, of course, a bit more fun to drive, like a few battles, because the first half of the race was quite tough.

Ad

"We just set out to do our own pace. Before in the sprint, I tried to keep up with him [Piastri], but then my tires died. So I just did my own pace. The tires were still in decent shape when I had to pit because others were pitting around me."

Despite his car troubles, Max Verstappen sits just eight points behind McLaren driver and championship leader Lando Norris, who already has a P1 and P2 in the first two races in the fastest car on the grid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback