Max Verstappen pulls back the curtain on what he feels is the beautiful thing about his four F1 title triumphs

Max Verstappen has offered a unique take on his four F1 title triumphs and claimed that what stands out about these titles is that all of them have been won in a unique manner. The Dutch driver joined the sport in 2015 as a teenager with Toro Rosso.

Since then, the driver was promptly promoted to Red Bull in 2016 and has since charted a path to the top of F1 by winning his first title in 2021. The first title triumph came against Lewis Hamilton as Max Verstappen ended the Brit's dominant run in the sport.

Since 2021, Max Verstappen has not lost a title fight. The driver won the 2022 F1 title after overcoming an early setback against Charles Leclerc. The 2023 F1 season was utter dominance by the driver and the team as Red Bull dropped just one race in the entire season.

The 2024 F1 season was very special as well, as Max Verstappen did not have the fastest car on the grid for long stretches of the year, and he clinched the title based on his relentless ability to secure the best possible result every race weekend.

Talking to RacingNews365, Max Verstappen pointed out that what he felt was beautiful about his career until now was that every championship had been won in a different manner. He said:

“I think the beautiful thing was that every championship that I have won, has been won in a different way. Of course, last year was definitely a challenging one. We had a great start to the year and then a bit of a tough time."

"At the end of the year, we had our up and down moments, but that can happen in Formula 1. It’s about what we learn from it and hopefully this year, with what we have learned last year, we can do a more solid job.”

Max Verstappen looking ahead to the 2025 F1 season

The 2025 F1 season would be Verstappen's 11th year in the sport. Since debuting in 2015 and then getting promoted to Red Bull in 2016, the driver has been a permanent fixture at the front of the grid.

When pointed out that the driver is already in his 11th season in F1, Max did admit that it has certainly been a while in the sport for him but he was excited about what's ahead. He said:

“It’s been a while already, of course, in F1. To start, my 11th season is pretty crazy already. It does feel already like quite a bit of a time that I've been in F1. But I'm just excited for what's ahead.”

Verstappen would be targeting a fifth consecutive world title this season and matching Michael Schumacher's record for the most consecutive titles in the sport.

