Max Verstappen would put “AlphaTauri or Haas car on pole position” in conditions similar to Belgium GP, claims Helmut Marko

Max Verstappen's dominance in the 2023 F1 season has left the racing world in awe. With an impressive ten wins out of the first twelve races, including an astonishing streak of eight consecutive victories, the Dutchman's prowess on the track is undeniable.

However, amidst the excitement, a recurring question emerges: How much credit should be attributed to the car's performance in this extraordinary winning streak? In an exclusive interview with Motorsport-Total.com, Red Bull Racing's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko provided a clear and resounding opinion on the matter.

Marko was unequivocal in his praise of Verstappen, saying:

"Max would be a class of its own in every car."

He went on to elaborate:

"The Max of 2020 cannot be compared to the Max of 2023 - except for the same name. He has gained tremendous sovereignty over the years."

Marko's assertion didn't stop there. He firmly emphasized that Max Verstappen's exceptional abilities extend beyond just his current Red Bull Racing car. In particular, Marko pointed to the 25-year-old's potential to shine even in less competitive vehicles, especially under challenging conditions during qualifying.

He cited the recent Belgian Grand Prix as a prime example, where Verstappen clocked an impressive eight-tenths of a second faster than his competitors on a drying track. Marko emphasized:

"If such conditions are present, he puts an AlphaTauri or Haas, (which are not considered front-runners), on pole position."

Helmut Marko compares Lewis Hamilton to Max Verstappen

Drawing a parallel between Verstappen and the legendary Lewis Hamilton, Marko identified a remarkable trait that sets the Dutchman apart — his strategic tire management and race reading skills. Highlighting the Dutchman's strategic acumen and growth over the years, Marko stated:

"For me, the champion of reading the race was always Hamilton, as he divided his tires. And Max is now drawn in there. There was an incredible maturation process."

While the Red Bull advisor has unwavering faith in Max Verstappen's capabilities, he also acknowledges the limitations of this hypothetical scenario in the long term. Marko offered an insight into Verstappen's infamous thought process, hinting at the 25-year-old's plans to "not be around the track" by the time he's 40. Marko asserted:

"How long he would have the motivation to fight in an AlphaTauri is difficult to say. Max is different. One day he will come and say, 'Thank you, that's it.'"

As the 2023 F1 season continues to unfold, Max Verstappen's exceptional performances continue to captivate fans and experts alike. All eyes will be on the Dutchman once again once the Silly Season comes to an end.