Christian Horner ranks Max Verstappen among other star Red Bull F1 drivers

Christian Horner with Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen at the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Sprint
Vishnu S
Modified Dec 04, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner said Max Verstappen was "simple to work with" when compared to other drivers to have driven for the Milton Keynes-based team.

In an interview with BBC Sounds, Horner was asked to compare Verstappen to the enviable lineup of former Red Bull drivers that include the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo. In comparison to Sebastian Vettel, Horner feels Verstappen is clear and concise as to where he needs to focus.

It was with Sebastian Vettel that Red Bull, and Christian Horner, tasted championship victory for the first time in 2011 - a feat the driver would go on to repeat for the next three years. Reminiscing about Vettel, Horner added:

"Sebastian was a workaholic, with some epic 2 hour debriefs...whereas Max will very much focus on the stuff that's important for him to go quicker"

There's no room for error for Max Verstappen at Jeddah

With the 72nd F1 World Drivers' Championship battle in the balance, the penultimate race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit is crucial for Max Verstappen and Red Bull in their fight for the title with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

Really enjoyed the exciting Jeddah track today. We had a good start of the weekend, but there is still plenty to be learned #KeepPushing 🇸🇦 #SaudiArabianGP https://t.co/IcpKffEBSZ

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix looks all set to provide an exciting race, with its fast straights and lack of run-off areas, making it the second fastest circuit on the calendar after the Temple of Speed, Monza. Max will try to give his best in the last two races of the year if he is to win that all-elusive world championship, with a "dominant" Mercedes giving it their all to clinch the silverware.

Edited by Anurag Changmai
