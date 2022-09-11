"It took a bit of time" - Max Verstappen reacts after career-first F1 Italian GP win

Max Verstappen won the 2022 F1 Italian GP, pipping his championship rival Charles Leclerc. The Dutchman is well on his way to securing his second title victory in the sport, showcasing his dominant form.

Verstappen reigned supreme in Monza, breaking his curse of never having finished on the podium at the historic track. The 24-year-old started the race in seventh place but quickly plowed through the field in a display of stellar abilities. The reigning world champion can now mathematically clinch his second world title at the 2022 F1 Singapore GP through a series of permutations.

The 2022 F1 Italian GP ended under a safety car, prompted by Daniel Ricciardo's late retirement. While it is unclear why the red flag wasn't waved at the end of the race, Verstappen's win over Charles Leclerc was the most favorable outcome regardless of the circumstances.

Speaking to Martin Brundle in parc fermé after the race, Verstappen said::

"We had a great race. On every compound, we were the quickest. We had a really good race car. Just controlling the pace at the end. Of course, the safety car came out, and unfortunately, we didn't get the restart but overall we had a really good race."

When asked about winning at Monza, the reigning world champion said:

"It took a bit of time, you know. To be on a great podium like this but finally we were on it."

Max Verstappen might retire before breaking all F1 records, feels Helmut Marko

Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko recently confessed that he does not expect Max Verstappen to stick around in F1 long enough to break too many records. Marko emphasized that the 24-year-old will possibly retire from the sport sooner than one might expect.

As reported by PlanetF1, Marko claimed that while the team would like to win more world championships with Max Verstappen, he fears the Dutchman is not necessarily interested in breaking "all records". He said:

“We want to win more titles together. But I doubt if we will see Max drive until he has broken all records. He could make it, but he’s also the type of person who packs his things and leaves when he no longer feels like it. No matter how much you offer him, he won’t stay. And that could happen sooner than we all think.”

Max Verstappen can now mathematically clinch his second title at the upcoming 2022 F1 Singapore GP. The likes of Charles Leclerc and Ferrari, however, will try their hardest to pose a significant challenge to the charging Dutchman.

