Max Verstappen reacts to Nico Hulkenberg's first social media post hours after securing his first-ever F1 podium

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen gave a short reaction to Kick Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg's social media post hours after claiming his first podium in the sport at the 2025 British Grand Prix on Sunday. The German driver claimed a shock podium for the first time in his career in his 239th attempt as he finished P3 in Silverstone after starting the race from P19.

The 37-year-old was flawless throughout the changeable weather conditions on Sunday and, along with his team, made correct calls during the race. The Kick Sauber driver was buzzing from the result and took to his social media platform Instagram to share a series of pictures from the podium. In the caption of his post, he wrote:

"Took a bit longer… 😉 but finally we made it !! Pooooooooooodiiiiiuuuuummmm !! 👊🏼 Thanks @stakef1team and to everyone involved.. P19 to P3 feels surreal 🥹"

Amongst the medley of complimentary messages, Max Verstappen too expressed his delight at Nico Hulkenberg's result and wrote in the comments section:

"Yessss Nicooo👏👏👏💪. So happy for you 🥳🥳"

Snapshot of Max Verstappen's comment on Nico Hulkenberg's post...Credits-Instagram

The Dutch driver shares a good relationship with the German driver, with the duo often spotted in the driver's parade talking to each other.

Nico Hulkenberg praises Max Verstappen after his first podium

Kick Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg stated that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was the first driver to congratulate him in the parc ferme and even celebrated the feat on the reconnaissance lap at Silverstone.

Speaking with ViaPlay, the 37-year-old said of the 27-year-old:

“Max was the first guy when I get out of the car that he came. We go way back from karting days. I think we have a lot of respect I mean I have a lot of respect for him what he does, what he stands for.. a great human being.”

On the other hand, it was a difficult afternoon for the reigning four-time F1 world champion as he finished an eventful afternoon in P5 after starting from pole position. In his post-race interview with F1.com, Verstappen said:

“It was just a very difficult race for us, but even after that spin I had no pace. I was just stuck with that group and it was just very difficult to drive, and naturally of course we knew that it was going to be difficult in the wet with that [low downforce] rear wing that we had on the car."

Coincidentally, Nico Hulkenberg has scored more points than Max Verstappen in the last four races, with the former scoring 31 points to the latter's 29. However, the Dutchman has found himself on the wrong end of some controversial moments such as his moment with George Russell in Spain.

