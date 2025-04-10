Max Verstappen reacts to partner Kelly Piquet's recent Instagram post

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen gave an adorable reaction to his girlfriend Kelly Piquet's latest post on social media. The Dutch driver finally secured his first victory of the 2025 campaign at last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix when he converted another pole to win at Suzuka International Circuit.

It was Verstappen's fourth successive victory in Suzuka in as many pole positions, as he became the first driver to do so. While the 27-year-old was celebrating his first victory of the year in Japan, Piquet had a celebration in Monaco with her friends.

Kelly and her friends celebrated the former's baby shower last weekend on Verstappen's newly purchased yacht named "Unleash The Lion." The 36-year-old Portuguese model and the Red Bull driver will soon welcome their baby. Moreover, Kelly Piquet already has a five-year-old daughter, Penelope, whom she shares with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

In her recent post on Instagram, Kelly shared a series of pictures from the celebration and wrote in her caption:

"Feeling the love 🫶🏻🌸🤍"

Max Verstappen, who was not at the event, shared an adorable reaction in her comments section and posted three heart emojis.

Snapshot of Max Verstappen's comment on Piquet's post...Credits-Instagram

Although the pair will welcome their first child in the coming weeks, they have not shared any information with the public since announcing the pregnancy in Abu Dhabi last year.

Max Verstappen's father chimes in on his son becoming a father

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, stated that the 27-year-old was a "natural" as a father after seeing him around kids.

Speaking with RacingNews365, the former F1 driver reflected:

"He's obviously got younger brothers and sisters, and he's got a stepdaughter as well. Whenever you see him around kids, he's just very natural, even with my children. He's one of those guys that I think fatherhood will come very naturally to him."

Jos further commented on the Dutch driver's mentality on and off the track and added:

"It's just who he is. What you see is what you get with Max. There are no sides to him. He's just a really nice young man, now to be a father. He's got a big heart and a huge passion for the sport, and he drives with passion and conviction. Couple that with a sublime amount of talent, that is what defines Max Verstappen."

The four-time F1 world champion was aware of the possibility that he might miss the birth of his first child due to his racing commitments. However, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko reportedly revealed that the Dutchman could become a father in early May, with no racing activities around that time.

