Max Verstappen reacts to the table topping lap from the Red Bull in the F1 Mexican GP FP2

Red Bull star Max Verstappen topped the FP2 session at the 2025 Mexican GP with a lap time of 1:17.392, over one and a half tenths faster than Charles Leclerc, who ended the session in P2. The Dutchman came out and reflected on his performance in the FP2 session.

Max Verstappen missed out on the first practice session in Mexico as Red Bull Junior Team driver Arvid Lindblad stepped in for him as part of the mandatory rookie test during the calendar year. The Dutchman watched the first session from the pit wall as he sat alongside Team Principal Laurent Mekies.

Despite missing out on the first practice session, Verstappen was immediately on pace in FP2, setting the fastest lap time midway through the session on the soft compound tires. Other top runners set their fastest lap time around the same time.

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Practice - Source: Getty

McLaren star Lando Norris finished the session in P4, over two and a half tenths slower than Verstappen, whereas championship leader Oscar Piastri only managed a lap time good enough for P12, over eight tenths slower than the Dutchman's fastest lap.

“The short run on the soft – we managed to do a good lap. The rest, everything else, was pretty bad. The medium short run was not great, and the big one was the long runs, where we seem to struggle a lot. That is of course a big concern for the race,” said Max Verstappen after FP2 as he reflected on the session

Red Bull did bring a few upgrades at the Mexico City GP, which included some tweaks to the floor and a circuit-specific cooling upgrade, featuring a stripped engine cover. Verstappen was spotted with flow-vis paint on the rear wing during the FP2 session.

Max Verstappen’s “driving on ice” complaints during the Mexican GP FP2 session

The last 20 minutes of the session were focused on race simulation runs, where Max Verstappen struggled on the medium tires. The four-time F1 champion took to the radio as he said,

“I have no grip. It is like driving on ice.”

Detailing the issues with the RB21 after the FP2 session, Verstappen said,

“I don’t know yet. The balance wasn’t even off – there was just no grip, which, that is the bigger concern. So as soon as you go in for a sustainable run, the tyres are getting hot. Yeah, we were nowhere. That’’s a tough one to figure out.”

The Dutchman has been complaining about the balance of the RB21 as well as the grip from the tires since the beginning of the season. The RB21 has improved since the post-summer break upgrades were brought, which has led to three victories and two podiums for Verstappen in the last five races.

However, Max Verstappen was not the only one complaining about the grip, as George Russell also took to the team radio during his race simulation runs in FP2 and complained about not having any grip from the rear tires.

