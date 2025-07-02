Max Verstappen ready to replace George Russell and move to Mercedes in bombshell development: Reports

In what appears to be a bombshell development, Sky Sports Italy is reporting that Max Verstappen has agreed to a move to replace George Russell at Mercedes and leave Red Bull in the process. It has been a while since rumors of the Dutch driver's disgruntled outlook at the Austrian team have been there.

At the same time, there have been reports earlier about exit clauses in Max Verstappen's contract that could pave his way to a seat at Mercedes.

While there have been rumors and reports, they have intensified ever since Mercedes driver George Russell confirmed that Toto Wolff was having conversations with Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver does have a contract until the end of the 2028 F1 season with Red Bull.

However, the contract, just like any other contract in F1, has exit clauses. As it turns out, there's more to the conversations between Toto Wolff and the reigning champion.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Verstappen has given his consent to joining Mercedes for 2026. Toto Wolff now has to convince the board, after which the deal could be finalized. The report from Sky Sports Italia read,

"Max Verstappen is close to joining Mercedes . According to our engine team, the reigning World Champion - whose contract with Red Bull expires in 2028 - has said yes to Toto Wolff's offer , who has said several times recently that he wants to monitor the Dutchman's situation closely."

"However, there is still an obstacle to overcome: part of the Mercedes board has not yet approved the decisive move , since, given the regulatory revolution that will come into force starting in 2026 , the Silver Arrows could still have - regardless of the driver tandem - the best car on the grid."

Max Verstappen set to replace George Russell should a deal get signed

Both Kimi Antonelli's and George Russell's contracts come to an end this year, but the driver whose slot has been in danger seemingly in front of the media is the experienced one.

The British driver has been questioned about his place at Mercedes by the media in the last few races, where he has been very impressive. However, in arguably his most impressive season, he might be getting the boot. The report states,

If Verstappen leaves Red Bull and goes to Mercedes, it would be a partnership that's more than a decade in the making. Wolf was in extensive discussion with the Dutch driver before Red Bull jumped in and took Verstappen with them in 2014.

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More