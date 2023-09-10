Max Verstappen reflects on modified Singapore F1 track

Max Verstappen is seemingly excited to race on the new Singapore Grand Prix as he believes that the updated layout could allow more action and overtaking.

The Marina Bay Street Circuit, home to the F1 Singapore GP, has been through multiple modifications throughout the years. The night race features a tough and confusing track for the drivers. Even though it is on the streets, overtaking is quite possible with multiple DRS zones and sharp corners.

Earlier this year, new modifications were made for the track which has seen the length go down. Turns 16, 17, 18, and 19, which included a little tunnel and were the slow parts of the track, have been turned into a single straight.

It now features a 397.9m long straight and the laps of the Grand Prix will be increased to 62 to compensate for the shortening of the length of the track. It is apparent that this straight will feature more overtaking action during the race and make it exciting for the spectators.

As Max Verstappen mentioned, according to GP Blog:

"Yeah, it will be interesting. I mean of course, we have never driven it like that, but I think we are looking forward to it."

"It is always an amazing track to drive and who knows, maybe it creates another overtaking opportunity"

F1 legend feels Max Verstappen has left no room for improvement

The double world champion has been phenomenal throughout this season with the Red Bull under him.

Verstappen did mention that the new Singapore layout will allow more overtakes. But that is probably something he does not need to worry about because of his amazing pace in the RB19.

F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart feels that Max Verstappen has perfected his driving in Formula 1 because there is just no more room for improvement for him. Stewart mentioned to the German publication BILD in an interview that drivers usually attain perfection in driving by the time they reach their late 20s. He said that Verstappen, being only 25, has achieved a lot for his age.

"Usually drivers develop until their late twenties. But to be honest: I don't see much room for Verstappen to improve. No matter whether it's raining, windy, or hot - Max gets the absolute maximum out of the car everywhere."

"He has been racing Formula 1 since he was 17 and has much more experience than others his age."

Max Verstappen will probably win his third world championship soon this season. His win in Italy earlier marked a 10th straight Grand Prix victory, which is a new F1 world record, breaking Sebastian Vettel's earlier record of nine victories (2013).