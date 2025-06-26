Max Verstappen remains noncommittal to future at Red Bull as George Russell reveals Mercedes negotiations

Max Verstappen deflected from answering a question about his future with Red Bull Racing for 2026 and beyond. Speaking in the press conference ahead of the 2025 Austrian GP, the Dutchman used a vague answer similar to the ones he gave in previous years.

Although Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull Racing until the end of 2028, speculation suggests he could potentially switch to Mercedes or Aston Martin. According to some reports, the Dutchman could have an exit clause in his contract, where he is free to leave the team if he is outside the top three in the driver’s championship.

In 2024, when asked about his future with Red Bull, Verstappen chose to focus on the season rather than confirm his plans. Similarly, this year, the 27-year-old driver remained ambiguous about the future and said his focus lies on improving his performance and leaving the decision about 2026 for later.

Mercedes has been flirting with Verstappen since 2024. With George Russell’s contract ending this year, the availability of a seat at the Silver Arrows has linked the Dutch champion to it again. While he did not confirm anything in the press conference, he later told the Telegraaf that he planned to wait and watch how the Red Bull updates perform in the coming weeks.

He felt it was difficult to predict which team would have the strongest package under the new regulations in 2026. From his comments, it appears the next few weeks could be key in determining whether he continues with Red Bull or switches teams.

Asked if he will continue to race with Red Bull in 2026 and beyond, Max Verstappen replied:

“I’ve had that question before as well in my life! Yeah. I don’t think we need to talk about that. I don’t know, do you want me to repeat what I said last year? I don’t know. It’s the same answer. I don’t even remember what I said last year, really. But again, it’s not really on my mind. Just driving well, trying to push the performance, and then we focus on next year.”

Speaking to the Dutch media later in the day, as reported by Telegraaf, Max Verstappen said:

“I first want to focus on the steps we can still take as a team. Hopefully the updates that the team will bring in the coming weeks will help. We have to wait and see. The others are not sitting still either. And next year is still a question mark for everyone, with the new regulations. A team that is doing great now does not automatically have to do so next season.”

On the other hand, George Russell suggested that conversations between Max Verstappen and Mercedes could be a determining factor delaying his contract talks.

George Russell reveals contract talks with Mercedes are delayed due to Max Verstappen

George Russell confirmed that Mercedes is in talks with Max Verstappen. Speaking to onsite media in Austria, the Briton suggested that the delay in his contract renewal is due to his current team holding discussions with the Red Bull champion. He claimed that Mercedes is aiming to return to their dominant form and is exploring the best possible talent across drivers, engineers, and key personnel to achieve that goal.

Although Russell believes his performances have been strong, he acknowledged that it is normal for Mercedes to pursue Max Verstappen if they are serious about returning to the top. He felt that, from a performance standpoint, Mercedes had overachieved by securing second place in the constructors’ championship so far, and expressed no concern about his contributions or prospects.

Asked about his contract situation with Mercedes, Russell said:

“From my side, I don’t think I have anything really to worry about. I think, as a team, it depends where you put your aspirations. We’re second best at the moment, maybe third best. We might be over-performing slightly to be second best."

"As Mercedes, they want to be back on top, and if you’re going to be back on top you need to make sure you’ve got the best drivers, the best engineers, the best pit crew, and that’s what Mercedes are chasing. So, it’s only normal that conversations with the likes of Verstappen are ongoing,” he added.

George Russell does not have a contract with Mercedes for 2026 and beyond and is currently hoping to renew his deal with the team. However, if Max Verstappen were to leave Red Bull, Russell could emerge as a potential candidate for a seat at the Milton Keynes outfit.

With 2026 marking a reset for all teams under the new regulations, multiple teams, including Alpine, Red Bull, and Cadillac, are expected to have available seats. As it stands, the four-time Grand Prix winner is in a holding pattern while his team actively courts his Dutch rival.

About the author Niharika Ghorpade Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers. Know More