Max Verstappen reportedly emerges as a frontrunner to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Recent reports claim that Max Verstappen could emerge as a prime candidate to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. These reports surfaced during the Red Bull-Christian Horner investigation controversy.

Christian Horner was recently accused of inappropriate behavior by a female employee, after which the team's parent company started an internal investigation. The case concluded with the Briton being cleared of all charges. Following the investigation, the situation worsened when an anonymous email leaked several conversations between the team principal and the female employee.

Though Red Bull was entwined in controversy regarding Horner, it did not affect Max Verstappen at the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP.

After the Bahrain GP, however, Max's father, Jos Verstappen, met with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. Verstappen Sr. also criticized Christian Horner, blaming him for causing issues at Red Bull.

Following Jos's meeting with Toto Wolff and his comments, many media outlets, including Auto Motor und Sport, reported that Red Bull's star driver could jump ship and join Mercedes amid Christian Horner's accusations and investigation fiasco. The report claimed that the controversies surrounding Red Bull could drive Verstappen away from the team.

The report further stated that Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko is worried the controversies surrounding the team could drive Verstappen and even aero wizard Adrian Newey away. There were concerns over Red Bull's future engine partner Ford backing out from their 2026 power unit project as well.

Max Verstappen shares his views on moving away from Red Bull

Speaking to the onsite media at the launch of RB20, Max Verstappen was asked whether he would like to drive for Ferrari after Lewis Hamilton's move to the Italian giants was confirmed. While the Dutch driver respected Ferrari's achievements and brand, he stated that he was comfortable at Red Bull.

"Well again I don't want to sound disrespectful. I have a lot for respect for the brand Ferrari. But I’m very happy at where I am at the moment. So you know, I’m comfortable in the environment that I am in. So for me its not something I am looking for to change or whatever," he said (via ESPN)

"In my life, you always do experience so never say never. But things for me now, its not even in my head. But again its only Formula 1, I want do more things than Formula 1 as well," he added.

Max Verstappen's name has been synonymous with Red Bull, and he has won 55 races and three consecutive driver's world championships with them.