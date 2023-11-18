Max Verstappen responds to Las Vegas Convention CEO’s 'nervous' remarks - “That man knows me very well”

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen isn't holding back any comments during the Las Vegas GP. The Red Bull driver has openly expressed his disinterest in the 'show' and continued his blatant criticism of the track layout over the weekend.

Verstappen had called the street circuit layout "not very interesting" prior to the weekend. His skeptical comments drew the attention of Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), who claimed the Red Bull ace had been 'chippy' and 'nervous' for the inaugural event.

“Max has been a little chippy, frankly, about the race here. I don’t know if that’s because he’s just a little nervous or what but that will also bring a little edge to this [weekend],” Hill was quoted as saying by Motorsport Magazine.

Max Verstappen hit back at the comments made by Steve Hill, as he made sarcastic and pointed comments aimed at the CEO of LVCVA.

"Then that man knows me very well," he was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet Telegraaf. "Let him sort it out. Those people live in their own world, man. That's of no use to you at all."

The 25-year-old continued his criticism and took a jibe at the poor track conditions, which led to the cancellation of the first practice session and delayed the second on Thursday night.

"For me, it was a good thing that something went wrong in the first practice. Good luck with it," Verstappen said.

Old-school Max Verstappen doesn't like racing in Las Vegas

Max Verstappen's view of the Las Vegas GP track layout didn't change after the qualifying session on Saturday where he posted the third fastest time.

Max Verstappen in Vegas

Although the Red Bull driver likes Las Vegas, he admitted he doesn't like racing in the city as the fans lacked the passion, seen in old-school circuits.

"I love Vegas but not to drive in a Formula One car,” he said in the press conference. “I love to have a few drinks, throw everything on red, have some nice food but emotions, passion? It’s not there compared to some old-school tracks. It’s more about the proper race tracks, Spa, Monza. Seeing the fans there is incredible and when I jump in the car I am fired up and I love driving around these places."

Hailing the crown jewel Monaco GP, Verstappen compared it to the Champions League and the Vegas track to the National League in a reference to English Football.

"Monaco is like Champions League and this is National League."

Verstappen will start on the front row for the Las Vegas GP alongside Charles Leclerc.