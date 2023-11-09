Max Verstappen responds to possibility of winning 7 F1 titles like Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher

Three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen is optimistic of winning seven world championships but revealed that he has other plans as well.

The year 2023 marked the Dutchman's third consecutive championship victory and an extremely dominant season. So far, he has won 17 out of the 20 races that have been held and Red Bull is to be credited for it, too.

With these performances, it might not be too hard for him to win seven world championships and equal Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's record. TIME quoted Verstappen as saying:

"Would I like to win seven? Yeah, why not?"

At the same time, however, Verstappen noted that he won't be too disappointed to not match Hamilton and Schumacher's world championship record.

He stated:

"But even if I don’t win seven, I know that there’s still so many more things in life than F1. I’m already very happy with what I have achieved."

Max Verstappen's interest in sim-racing has seen him be a part of the online racing league which includes a lot of other motorsports than F1. There is a possibility that in the future he might look forward to some of those racing series in real life as well.

F1 CEO stands against taking steps to stop Max Verstappen's dominance

While the records that the Dutchman has set are remarkable, the predictable results in almost all the races have made it "boring" and "non-entertaining", as some fans have called it.

There were rules earlier enforced in F1 such as banning the DAS system that impacted Mercedes' dominance partially. Many have suggested that similar action could be taken to thwart the Red Bull dominance.

However, F1's CEO Stefano Domenicali stands against it. According to him, Max Verstappen's dominance is a part of the sport, the same way it was for other teams historically.

"I think if you look back at the dominance of a driver or a team, it’s always been a part of F1. We need to consider one thing that for sure, Max Verstappen has done and is doing an incredible job. We need to recognize that," he said, speaking on Channel 4.

Domenicali added that it would be "wrong" to do something specifically to stop a certain team from winning in the sport.

"But if you see today at the gaps in qualified, it’s just incredible. If you look at the numbers of overtaking we are having the last two seasons, we are at the top of the scale. We cannot be seen as a sport that is trying to do something against someone, that would be wrong," the F1 CEO said.