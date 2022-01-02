"The wrong attitude" - Max Verstappen explains the mindset Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton should not adopt for F1 2022 season

Max Verstappen has revealed the attitude he feels Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton should avoid adopting going into the 2022 F1 season.

The 24-year-old beat Hamilton on the final lap of the final race of the season to win his maiden world drivers' championship.

Max Verstappen has said his Red Bull team worked 'hard' during the 2021 campaign. When asked if the loss of 2021 will make Mercedes come back like a wounded animal next season, he said:

“I don’t work like that, because then you have the wrong attitude in general. If that will make you work harder, then you’re not working hard enough before that. We, as a team, I think are always working hard – it doesn’t matter if you lose or win.”

Verstappen then went on to add:

“I don’t know how they (Mercedes) work. At least I know from my experience that if I lose, it would not make me work harder because I work the same already, if I am winning or not winning.”

Verstappen also hopes to have a few more years of battling Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman said he hopes the seven-time world champion won't retire anytime soon.

Max Verstappen's bad luck kept 2021 F1 title challenge interesting says Jolyon Palmer

The 2021 F1 world championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton went right down to the wire. Literally, it went to the final lap of the ultimate race.

Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer feels that had it not been for Verstappen's bad luck, the title battle would not have been nearly as interesting.

In his column on F1.com, Palmer wrote:

“Were it not for bad luck in Baku and Budapest, and a collision in Silverstone, then he (Max Verstappen) would have had the championship sewn up before the last lap at Yas Marina. Thankfully for us, he didn’t, and the drama went down to the wire.”

Verstappen was on course to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix before a rear tire blowout sent him crashing into the wall on lap 47. The Dutchman was also caught in a multiple car crash on the opening lap at the Hungaroring through no fault of his own.

His massive crash on the first lap of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone came as a result of wheel-to-wheel racing with Lewis Hamilton.

Despite those bad patches of luck, fortune shined on Max Verstappen when he needed it the most, on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

