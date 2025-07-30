Max Verstappen reveals the only name he ever gave to one of his F1 cars - “I think he deserved that"

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Jul 30, 2025 15:37 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Sprint &amp; Qualifying - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen has revealed the name of one of his most dominant F1 cars, the 2023 Red Bull challenger, RB19. Speaking about it, the Dutchman revealed that he named it "Rocky".

Verstappen enjoyed the most dominant season in Formula 1 in 2023 with the RB19 as he won 19 races — the most by a driver in a calendar year. Besides this, he also claimed joint-most consecutive podiums (18), most consecutive poles (10), and most consecutive wins (10) that year.

Verstappen also claimed the championship by having more than double the points of the driver in P2. He claimed 575 points, whereas his teammate, Sergio Perez, who finished in P2 managed 285 points. As the Dutch driver experienced a season like never before, he opened up about the car that earned him priceless accolades.

In a recent interview with Ford Performance, Verstappen, speaking about his cars, said:

"My cars are always a he, even my F1 cars. It’s not a she. It's a he.”

Replying to this, the interviewer asked:

“Has it got a name?”

Answering the question, Verstappen stated:

"I only named my 2023 car, I called him Rocky. I think he deserved that.”
Here's a video of the revelation by Max Verstappen on the RB19:

Verstappen went on to defend his 2023 title with the 2024 car, the RB20. That year, the Dutchman claimed nine wins, eight pole positions, and grabbed 14 podiums. He finished ahead of Lando Norris by 63 points.

Max Verstappen opened up about his three best wins in 2023

Max Verstappen touched upon his three best wins in the 2023 F1 season, and categorically revealed the races in Miami, Zandvoort, and Japan. Speaking about this in November 2023, here's what the Red Bull driver said:

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 during the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka International Racing Course on Sunday September 24, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan - Source: Getty
"I think the comeback race in Miami was great, that was an important one," Verstappen said via F1. “Winning at home at Zandvoort was a very nice one, and I think winning at Suzuka, after the tough weekend we had in Singapore.”
Max Verstappen qualified in P9 in Miami, and was racing against his teammate, Sergio Perez, who looked like a championship contender against him. However, the Dutchman came from behind and emerged victorious.

Verstappen then named his home race, Zandvoort as one of his special races. The four-time world champion, then named the Suzuka Circuit race in Japan, which came after the debacle in Singapore, the only race where Red Bull failed to take the victory. This was also the race that helped him claim his third F1 title.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

