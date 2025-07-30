Max Verstappen reveals the only name he ever gave to one of his F1 cars - “I think he deserved that"

Max Verstappen has revealed the name of one of his most dominant F1 cars, the 2023 Red Bull challenger, RB19. Speaking about it, the Dutchman revealed that he named it &quot;Rocky&quot;.Verstappen enjoyed the most dominant season in Formula 1 in 2023 with the RB19 as he won 19 races — the most by a driver in a calendar year. Besides this, he also claimed joint-most consecutive podiums (18), most consecutive poles (10), and most consecutive wins (10) that year.Verstappen also claimed the championship by having more than double the points of the driver in P2. He claimed 575 points, whereas his teammate, Sergio Perez, who finished in P2 managed 285 points. As the Dutch driver experienced a season like never before, he opened up about the car that earned him priceless accolades.In a recent interview with Ford Performance, Verstappen, speaking about his cars, said:&quot;My cars are always a he, even my F1 cars. It’s not a she. It's a he.”Replying to this, the interviewer asked:“Has it got a name?”Answering the question, Verstappen stated:&quot;I only named my 2023 car, I called him Rocky. I think he deserved that.”Here's a video of the revelation by Max Verstappen on the RB19:Verstappen went on to defend his 2023 title with the 2024 car, the RB20. That year, the Dutchman claimed nine wins, eight pole positions, and grabbed 14 podiums. He finished ahead of Lando Norris by 63 points.Max Verstappen opened up about his three best wins in 2023Max Verstappen touched upon his three best wins in the 2023 F1 season, and categorically revealed the races in Miami, Zandvoort, and Japan. Speaking about this in November 2023, here's what the Red Bull driver said:Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 during the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka International Racing Course on Sunday September 24, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan - Source: Getty&quot;I think the comeback race in Miami was great, that was an important one,&quot; Verstappen said via F1. “Winning at home at Zandvoort was a very nice one, and I think winning at Suzuka, after the tough weekend we had in Singapore.”Max Verstappen qualified in P9 in Miami, and was racing against his teammate, Sergio Perez, who looked like a championship contender against him. However, the Dutchman came from behind and emerged victorious.Verstappen then named his home race, Zandvoort as one of his special races. The four-time world champion, then named the Suzuka Circuit race in Japan, which came after the debacle in Singapore, the only race where Red Bull failed to take the victory. This was also the race that helped him claim his third F1 title.