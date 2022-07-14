"I've never had anyone to emulate"- Max Verstappen reveals why he has never had 'an idol' in F1 after comparisons with Ayrton Senna

Max Verstappen has admitted that he never had an idol in F1 while growing up. In his opinion, looking up to someone could limit what one could achieve in one's own career. The reigning world champion admitted that while he respected everyone, there wasn't anyone in particular whose career he wanted to emulate.

He said:

“To be honest, I’ve never had an idol, although I have extremely respected many athletes for their achievements. But I’ve never had anyone to emulate. I’ve only ever looked after myself.”

He further said:

“If you are completely addicted to an idol, if you want to copy a hero, you can only lose – because you can only be as good as possible, but never better. That’s why I’ve always tried to be myself. I don’t want to and can’t compare myself to others. At the end of the day, I want to be able to say to myself that I did my best work as often as possible.”

Max Verstappen: The balance of power changes quickly in Formula 1

Red Bull's Max Verstappen feels he is currently part of a top team and it reflects in the results as well. He currently enjoys a 38-point lead in the championship standings. However, the Dutchman knows that things can change extremely quickly in F1, which is why he like to concentrate on the present.

He said:

“I also believe that we will have top material in the next few years. But I prefer to keep the ball low and concentrate on the here and now. What I’ve learned is that the balance of power can change quickly in Formula 1.’’

He added:

“On the other hand, I feel and like that Formula 1 is a team sport. It’s in your hands alone on Sunday and you represent hundreds of people who have done everything before to put you in the best possible position. Whenever I destroy a car or parts of it, my first thought is that I have given these helpers a lot of work unnecessarily.’’

The Dutch driver is performing at an extremely high level right now. Will he be able to sustain it when the going gets tough? It will be worth taking a look at that.

