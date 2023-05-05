Max Verstappen reveals one major area where F1 'goes in the wrong direction'

Max Verstappen feels one of the major areas where F1 goes in the wrong direction is the weight of cars. The new generation of cars has been under the scanner this season majorly because of the promises that were made before the regulation changes. The regulations were supposed to shrink the gap between teams and promote closer racing.

To an extent, some of the promises were fulfilled last season, with the racing and overtaking particularly becoming much better. This season, though, with both Jeddah and Baku proving to be a bit of a damp squib, questions have been raised over the success of these new regulations.

Max Verstappen was asked about that by Ronald Vording from motorsport.com. The Red Bull driver said hat the cars being too heavy is one area where the regulations have probably gone in the wrong direction:

"I think they are a bit more stable when you're following. Like, the other generation, you could have massive oversteer or understeer in high speed or low speed. Now, yeah, you lose downforce, but it's a bit more understeer, a little bit more oversteer, nothing really drastic. But like I said before, I think of course that improved – but because of the stiffness of the cars, how you have to run them, it takes a little bit of that magic away – especially on a street circuit where you could ride a kerb here and there."

He added:

"So yeah, that probably is a bit tough, around Baku, but also around Singapore, that makes it very hard. Yeah, I don't know. I think in general, what we have to try and get away from it – but it's very hard – is just a weight increase. When you jump back in an old car, and you go out, you definitely feel the difference in how agile an old car was. But that's like early, for me, early 2010. Before that, they were even lighter, right? So, I don't know how we can solve that. Also the bigger wheels, they’re quite a bit heavier as well. So that for me goes in the wrong direction. But I don't know what we can do about you know, turning it around."

Max Verstappen's 2023 F1 Miami GP weekend is going to be critical

Max Verstappen's 2023 F1 Miami GP weekend is going to be very key, as he comes off a loss against Sergio Perez in Baku. The Red Bull driver has not lost to Perez many times in their partnership, so the straightforward loss was somewhat astounding.

Coming into the race weekend, Max Verstappen will target a win to wrest the initiative back from his teammate after a disappointing show last weekend.

