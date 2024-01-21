Max Verstappen reveals the only two books that he's read in his life

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen mentioned that he has only read two books in his life, both based on sports.

The Dutch driver is known for a straightforward lifestyle and is also consumed by racing in his off-track life. He doesn't enjoy the showbiz lifestyle that comes with racing at the pinnacle of motorsports and, more importantly, after becoming a world champion.

In his off-time, he races on the simulator in his home in Monaco and competes in virtual races such as the Daytona 24 Hours with his E-sports team, Team Redline.

In his interview with the Sunday Times, Max Verstappen claimed that he was not much of a reader and has read two books: Aussie Grit: My Formula One Journey by Mark Webber and Johan Cruyff's autobiography.

Former F1 driver picks Max Verstappen over Ayrton Senna as his greatest of all time

Former McLaren and Ferrari driver Gerhard Berger stated that he had previously thought of Ayrton Senna as the greatest driver in F1, but Max Verstappen has changed his mind and claimed that he would put the Dutch driver ahead of the Brazilian legend.

Speaking with the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung, Gerhard Berger said:

"I said previously that Senna is the best driver of all time, but I think Verstappen is slightly above that. He has skills that I have never seen before, [but] it is necessary for the fans to have more winners.

It is also interesting to see a perfect season, as last year. On the one hand from the team, there were no retirements due to technical problems, and no delays at pit stops. And on the other hand from the driver who drives to the limit and makes no mistakes."

It will be interesting to see if any other legends of the sport agree with the Austrian's claims that Verstappen is greater than Senna. The Dutch driver already has the same amount of championships as the mighty Brazilian and has more pole positions and race wins to his name.

In terms of pure statistics, there are no two ways about the argument that Max Verstappen is better than Ayrton Senna. But he lacks the same impact and fandom that the former McLaren driver enjoyed during his time in the sport.

The Red Bull driver does have some time remaining in his career, and it will be fascinating to compare his legacy with Senna's at the end of his career.