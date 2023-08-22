Max Verstappen at risk of getting persecuted for 'endangering the lives of others'

Two-time world champion Max Verstappen could find himself at the risk of being prosecuted for 'endangering the lives of others' while driving the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

Verstappen was recently spotted driving the hypercar designed by Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey in Monaco. The project involving Newey and Aston Martin has been one of the most publicized in recent years after it became almost too expensive for the British brand.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Max Verstappen was seen driving the hypercar on the streets as well as the outskirts of Monaco. According to reports, the Dutch driver was going faster than the speed limit of 90 KPH. A source claimed that the 25-year-old was going at 120 KPH.

Can Max Verstappen win his 9th consecutive race at Zandvoort?

Max Verstappen Has a great opportunity to match former four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive race wins in his home race at Zandvoort this weekend.

The Red Bull driver Has been in scintillating form in the 2023 season, Winning 10 out of 12 completed races in the first half alone. It is a now matter of when and not if he wins his third championship in a row.

Taking to his website, the Dutch driver revealed the special helmet he will be using this weekend.

“The Dutch flag is of course related to the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. I will be using a special helmet design there, that as you can see, is pretty Dutch. Surprise…," Verstappen said.

"I thought to go more with the red-white-blue flag this time. On the top of the helmet, we have the full flag with the lion logo on it. Then one side is blue and the other side is red. That comes together at the back of the helmet. I think it’s a great-looking result and hope it will look good on track as well. I hope you will like it as well!” he added.

It will be extremely difficult for the rest of the field to stop Red Bull and Max Verstappen this weekend. They have gone pretty well at the track in the past two years, winning both Dutch GPs since its return to the grid in 2021.