Max Verstappen's accepts his take on whether Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso share a particular trait of his could cause controversy

Max Verstappen claims that his and Fernando Alonso's ability to focus on other things along with racing sets them apart from the rest of the grid. Verstappen also believes that Lewis Hamilton is not in this same category of drivers. This has generated some criticism from fans.

During the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, the two-time World Champion frequently displayed his keen ability to notice even the smallest details from the cockpit. It was evidenced by his astute observation of a ringing phone over the team radio.

While in communication with his race engineer, the Dutchman's attentiveness allowed him to detect the sound of Marko's phone ringing in the background. Verstappen effortlessly recognized Marko's distinctive ringtone amidst the intense action of the second free practice session in Barcelona.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Verstappen talked about this ability and how Fernando Alonso shares it with him:

“I do like to think that having extra capacity is a big advantage in F1 as well. You cannot train that kind of thing. Only a few drivers have it. For me, definitely Fernando [Alonso] - I can feel that, from the way he operates in the car, picking up on little things, showing this extra capacity - still driving at the limit but thinking about other stuff as well."

When asked if Lewis Hamilton has this ability, Max Verstappen gave an answer that he knew would be disliked by some:

“No. Fernando stands out more with that. People will probably start hating me for [saying] that, but just that’s how I see it.”

Max Verstappen 'feels great' about breaking Sebastian Vettel's Red Bull record

Lis @rbrblis Niki Lauda: “He [Max Verstappen] is a talent of the century.”



Niki Lauda: “He [Max Verstappen] is a talent of the century.”https://t.co/NKZTHaE3Yy

Max Verstappen has accomplished an extraordinary feat by surpassing Sebastian Vettel's long-standing record for the highest number of victories with Red Bull in Formula 1. Following his recent triumph in Spain, the Dutch driver has now achieved a remarkable total of 40 wins for Red Bull, solidifying his position among an elite group of exceptional drivers.

Verstappen's dominance was evident in Barcelona, as he faced no significant challenges from his competitors on the grid. His outstanding performance in Spain has elevated him to a level above Vettel, who held a reign of excellence in the sport from 2010 to 2013.

With the Red Bull RB19 achieving victory in all seven races held this year, Verstappen now finds himself in an advantageous position to secure a third consecutive championship title.

On breaking Vettel's record of 38 wins, Max Verstappen said:

“If you have a good car for a while, you can break these kinds of numbers. But yeah, it's great. I mean, I would have never thought that I would be in this position in my career. When I grew up, I wanted to be a Formula 1 driver and winning these races is amazing. It's better than I could have ever imagined, for sure.”

With the 2023 Canadian GP right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Verstappen can make it win number 41.

Poll : 0 votes