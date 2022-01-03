Max Verstappen's Aston Martin up for sale, details inside

Max Verstappen's sporty Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Coupe is up for sale as per reports from the Turkish branch of Motorsport.com. The car is priced at a whopping €398,033 and is for sale in the Netherlands.

Like most other high-profile celebrities and athletes, Verstappen boasts an impressive collection of supercars, with the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Coupe being one of them.

The high-end sports car features a 715-hp turbocharged V12 which can take it from 0-100 kph in less than 3.5 seconds, reaching a top speed of 340 kmph. Though these figures are mighty impressive by most people's standards, they aren't nearly as close to the staggering figures of Verstappen's Red Bull RB16B.

As per Motorsport.com Turkey, the vehicle was used as a daily driver by the first-time world champion from June 2020 - September 2020 in Monaco. The car has only 12,000 miles on its odometer.

Other cars in Verstappen's garage include a Porsche 911 GT3, Aston Martin Vantage, Ferrari Monza SP2, and Aston Martin Valkyrie.

When Max Verstappen scared father Jos at Spa in a supercar

Max Verstappen took his father and former F1 driver Jos Verstappen for a lap around Spa-Francorchamps in a Renault R.S. 01. Verstappen Sr. was heard asking Max to slow down as they approached the infamous Eau-Rouge corner.

The Renault R.S. 01 is the most powerful one-make racer built by Renault with more than 550 horsepower under the hood. It is the only car by the French manufacturer not to be based on a production model.

Verstappen Jr. didn't hold back on his lap around the legendary circuit despite receiving multiple comments from his father. Jos' face was full of terror despite being a former F1 driver himself. He was seen trying to sneak a glance at the speedometer while his son sent the car flying down Kemmel straight, all the while giving looks of disapproval.

Watch the full video below:

The Dutchman is all set to return in 2022 with car #1 instead of #33 in hopes of defending the title he fought so hard for in 2021.

Edited by Anurag C