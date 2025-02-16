Max Verstappen’s beau Kelly Piquet flaunts baby bump in cozy co-ord set at surprise maternity celebration

Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shared a cute picture in a co-ord set flaunting her baby bump. Piquet is pregnant with the four-time world champion's baby and could give birth soon.

Verstappen was crowned a four-time world champion in 2024 after he beat Lando Norris to retain his title in a tightly fought race. Though Red Bull lost the constructors championship, the Dutchman saved his pride with the title trophy.

Meanwhile, Verstappen received more good news as his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, announced her pregnancy. The Brazilian model and social media influencer is expecting Verstappen's first child in the initial quarter of the 2025 season.

The couple spent time together throughout the winter break before welcoming their first child. Moreover, Kelly has been highly active during her pregnancy. She resumed her workouts and has been attending many events.

Dressed in a black and purple color-coordinated set, she shared a picture of herself from a yacht and flaunted her baby bump.

Kelly Piquet's Instagram story [Image Source: @kellypiquet/Instagram]

Kelly Piquet previously went to multiple gateways and vacations. She regularly keeps her fans updated with her vacations and outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen is also ready to embrace fatherhood. He said that while being a father would be challenging, he is looking forward to raising his child.

Verstappen is also stepdad to Kelly Piquet's first daughter, Penelope. The family has been living together in Monaco, spending quality time ahead of the baby's arrival.

The four-time world champion will soon begin his preparations for the 2025 season. He is likely to attend the FIA event scheduled in London on February 18 before Red Bull unveils their RB21 in a separate event.

Moreover, Verstappen will feature in a pre-season testing scheduled at Bahrain from February 26-28. He will race with a new teammate this season as the Bulls replaced Sergio Perez with rookie Liam Lawson.

Fans guess Max Verstappen's unborn child's gender

Max Verstappen with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet (Image Source: Getty)

Brazilian model turned social media influencer Kelly Piquet's picture has been doing the rounds on social media, where she was shopping for baby clothes. Piquet stopped by the section selling pink-colored clothes, which prompted the fans to predict Verstappen's baby gender.

Many fans speculated that Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet are likely expecting a girl child. However, the couple is yet to reveal the gender of their unborn baby.

Meanwhile, ahead of the baby's arrival, the four-time world champion opened up on wedding plans with girlfriend Kelly Piquet. While he did not reveal exact details, Verstappen admitted that the couple would be wedded soon.

For now, their focus is on the unborn baby. As Kelly is in her third trimester, she could give birth very soon. In the meantime, Max Verstappen will begin his pre-season preparations with Red Bull Racing.

