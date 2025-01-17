Max Verstappen’s camp drops 2-word verdict on $1,000,000,000 Aston Martin rumors

Several teams on the grid have been linked with Max Verstappen over the years, aiming to secure his signature. However, following a recent report claiming that the reigning champion was offered a $1 billion+ contract by Aston Martin, Verstappen's camp gave a concise verdict on the speculation looming around.

Ever since taking over the Silverstone-based team, chairman Lawrence Stroll has made a number of big changes. Most notably, he has brought in design wizard Adrian Newey, who was a close ally to Verstappen at Red Bull.

With Red Bull also falling behind the top two teams on the field towards the end of last season, Aston Martin reportedly tapped in on the potential of signing the 27-year-old. Supposedly, he is being offered one billion pounds to join the English team. To which, Verstappen's camp reacted with a two-word reply, as quoted by GPBlog:

Trending

"That’s nice."

This has inadvertently increased the stakes at Milton Keynes. Red Bull has already readied up its 2025 challenger and is in the last leg of production. Thus, the team would have to ensure that it has a championship-worthy car in the upcoming season.

Otherwise, Red Bull could risk losing its star driver to any of the other teams on the grid, even if the four-time championship has plenty of time left on his current contract.

Aston Martin dismisses rumors over Max Verstappen's alleged billion-dollar contract offer

Max Verstappen at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen was also linked with a move to Mercedes earlier in 2024, and Toto Wolff even seemingly openly flirted with the Dutchman over months and made his effort a publicly recognized one. However, the efforts didn't come to fruition as Verstappen decided to stay at Red Bull.

Verstappen won the drivers' championship for a fourth successive season last year, and will be determined to continue that run in 2025. However, with McLaren and Ferrari edging ahead of Red Bull, the pressure will be on Christian Horner and co. to ensure their car stays competitive.

On the other hand, if Aston Martin is truly venturing over to get the Dutchman onboard, the team is remaining coy about its plans. A spokesperson from the team denied the story altogether, as quoted by PlanetF1:

An Aston Martin Aramco spokesperson categorically denied the story.

Verstappen has been with Red Bull Racing for ten seasons now, winning 63 races and three titles. His current contract with the team still has four more years left to run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback