Max Verstappen's camp responds to $200 million 'tax avoidance' reports in the Dutch media

Max Verstappen's manager, Raymond Vermeulen, recently came out and claimed that the tax evasion accusations against the F1 driver are false. The reigning world champion was accused of evading tax in the Netherlands by living lavishly in Monaco, where personal income tax and capital gains tax do not apply.

As quoted by RTL, Vermeulen told the Dutch program Jinek that the reports about Max Verstappen evading taxes in the Netherlands are completely untrue.

He explained how the driver always pays taxes when he races in the Dutch GP in Zandvoort and also follows tax rules in other countries throughout an F1 season.

“It is factually incorrect what is written by De Volkskrant. We pay taxes on the sports performances we deliver in the Netherlands, such as the income he earned during the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort. We also pay taxes in other countries where he, as a sportsman, generates income,” Vermeulen said.

The Red Bull driver's manager further added that there are no activities or businesses that Max Verstappen holds in the Netherlands. He concluded by simply stating that the driver and his businesses adhere to all legal tax rules in all countries.

“Furthermore, we have no activities in the Netherlands. Why should we have to pay tax on foreign income there? It would be strange if you paid twice; these are the international rules. One can find something moral about everything; in the end, it’s just the legal and fiscal legislation, and we adhere to that in all shapes and sizes,” Vermeulen added.

The entire talk about Max Verstappen evading tax started when a Dutch newspaper, De Volkskrant, claimed that the driver is not paying 49.5 percent of his income as tax in the Netherlands because he lives in Monaco, where there are no rules regarding tax. They also calculated that until 2028, the Dutchman will have around €200 million over 13 years as a tax benefit.

Max Verstappen addresses the lack of competition in the front rows of F1

Max Verstappen himself addressed how it will be great for F1 and its spectators if there are more teams and drivers fighting at the front of the grid.

The Dutchman is currently dominating the entire grid but hopes to have more competition in the future.

“Yeah, I think it’s great for the sport in general right, if you have more teams fighting up front. Honestly, that would be amazing, to have more drivers really up there. Hopefully throughout the year it will get closer and maybe next year there are more teams really up there,” He was quoted as saying by F1.com

The reigning world champion is still at the helm of the drivers' championship table with 170 points after winning five of the seven races. His Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, is in second place with only 117 points.

