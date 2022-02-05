Max Verstappen's career could be "limited" because of Lewis Hamilton, fear Red Bull

Red Bull driver and 2021 world champion Max Verstappen's F1 career might be "limited" if the battle with Lewis Hamilton continues over the next few years, says Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko. He added that the year had been "massively exhausting" for the whole team, especially for the Dutchman.

As reported by GPFans, Marko said:

“We were all at the limit, and you are also much more susceptible to the flu. Thank God some people only got the coronavirus after Abu Dhabi [team principal Christian Horner amongst them]. That was good timing and Max also said that he couldn’t stand such an intensity anymore. He still wants to drive for a while, but if that’s the case every year, then it [his career] is limited.”

The statement comes after the Austrian commented that Verstappen would never join their title contender Mercedes. The battle with Hamilton at Silverstone, which saw Verstappen crash out of the race, left 'too big a crack'.

The 78-year-old former racing driver said:

“I do not think that Max will leave us. The events at Silverstone have left too big a crack, especially with Jos. I think that makes him less likely to switch sides.”

Max Verstappen thanks "Orange Army" after Laureus nomination

F1 world champion Max Verstappen celebrates at Red Bull Racing Factory

Max Verstappen became only the third F1 driver to be nominated for the Laureus Global Sportsman of the year award. He thanked his team and his famous 'orange army' for their support, in his response on the website, saying:

“The biggest thank you goes to my team Red Bull Racing who, together with Honda, gave me a winning car. As a team, we fought for years to improve and close the gap, and we finally succeeded. It’s fantastic to be world champion. I also want to say a huge thank you to the fans who support me, because it’s great to see the Orange Army around the world.”

The Laureus World Sports Awards is an annual prize ceremony honoring individuals and teams from the world of sports along with sporting achievements throughout the year. Apart from Tiger Woods, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Usain Bolt among others, the list of past winners includes F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton (2020), Sebastian Vettel (2014) and Michael Schumacher (2002,2004).

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Anurag C