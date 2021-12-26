×
"I can put a lot of tequila" - Sergio Perez's reaction to Max Verstappen's Christmas gift

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen during the &#039;Happy Holidays&#039; segment
Vishnu S
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 26, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Red Bull Racing driver Sergio 'Checo' Perez replied hilariously while reacting to his Christmas gift from teammate Max Verstappen. Verstappen gifted him a huge water bottle which incited a reply from Checo, saying, "I can put a lot of tequila in this for the holidays."

The gift is a reference to Perez completing the 2021 US Grand Prix after his water system malfunctioned. The Mexican had to fight through dehydration from the initial laps on the hot Texan track. He still managed to clinch a podium place, much to the admiration of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who said:

“Checo drove another strong race today... It wasn’t great for him as he was struggling with a stomach bug for most of the weekend. Not great to lose the fluid on a day like this today.”
Yes @SChecoPerez, you 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 have the drink 💦 https://t.co/epJ2WM9g6m

Max Verstappen hopes the duo remains for a 'long time'

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at the 2021 F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was witness to a heroic drive from the Mexican that saw him defend against seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. The newly crowned 2021 F1 Drivers' champion Max Verstappen was all praise for the Mexican's efforts, and hopes the collaboration will remain for a 'long time'.

The Bulls did us proud on Race Day 🇳🇱🇲🇽 https://t.co/UzxYmFsSZD

After the race, Verstappen said:

“Checo is an amazing human being. Not only just to work with in F1 but a super nice person, a real family man as well... It’s very rare to have a team-mate like that and what he showed today, he was a real team player and I really hope we can continue this for a long time.”

Sergio Perez has an ongoing contract with the Milton-Keynes-based outfit until 2022 after he was signed to replace Alex Albon last year. Albon, in turn, signed a return to Formula 1 with Williams Racing in 2022.

Edited by Anurag C
