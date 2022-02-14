When Max Verstappen's broken rear wing was given to Sergio Perez

The fact that Max Verstappen gets top billing at Red Bull should come as no surprise to anyone. The Dutchman's importance, however, is such that before the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, team-mate Sergio Perez had to give up his rear wing for Verstappen.

Despite it being his home Grand Prix, Perez had to accommodate Verstappen after the latter complained about his rear wing during practice. The wing was subsequently swapped with the sister Red Bull before the cars went to parc fermé for qualifying.

Both cars would eventually end the weekend on the podium with an especially emotional P3 finish for Sergio Perez in front of his family and an adoring Mexico City crowd.

After the race, the Mexican spoke to the media and mentioned the rear-wing situation. He said:

“The car was simply not the same as in the third practice. This came after we had to replace the rear wing. Max (Verstappen) had a problem with his wing in third practice and they gave that wing to me. I don’t know, from the first qualifying round the car was simply not the same as before.”

Red Bull engineers were also seen taping up both cars during the last practice session before qualifying. Team principal Christian Horner, however, said it was merely a precautionary measure to combat fatigue.

Max Verstappen was worried about his father's life in immediate aftermath of 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has confessed he was fearful for his father's life shortly after winning the 2021 F1 world championship. The 24-year-old thought Jos Verstappen could have died from a heart attack when he saw him in the pitlane.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Dutchman said:

“I thought he could die because it looked like he was about to have a heart attack. He was so pale, it was incredible. His skin color was definitely not healthy.”

Verstappen also highlighted the manner in which he won the title and the rollercoaster of emotions that came hand in hand with the win as a factor. He went on to add, saying:

“Suddenly your emotions swing 100% the other way. So crazy. Once you cross the line you realize you finally have it. I jumped out of the car and all the mechanics, and my dad were running towards me.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Max Verstappen has confirmed he will be returning for his title defense in 2022 with the #1 emblazoned on his Red Bull.

Edited by Anurag C