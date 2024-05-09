Max Verstappen's diet: What does he eat in a day to stay fit

Every F1 driver, including Max Verstappen, follows a strict diet plan to keep themselves healthy and fit to drive some of the most advanced machines at eye-watering speeds.

The Red Bull driver has consistently dominated the sport after 2021, winning three consecutive world championships and most of the races in all three seasons from 2021 to 2023. Several factors play a role in maintaining this level of consistency in a sport and a healthy diet is one of the major lifestyle aspects drivers need to keep a constant eye on.

In an interview with his sponsor, G-Star RAW, on his YouTube channel in 2020, Max Verstappen explained what he generally eats or avoids during an intense season. He stated that he does not like drinking either coffee or tea because of the taste. The Dutchman also explained that he occasionally skips breakfast and, in turn, consumes a hearty lunch.

He went on to discuss how he likes omelets with ham, spinach, and other healthy food items. Max Verstappen admitted that he loves his mother's cooking and usually asks her to make a salad with ham and cheese. The three-time world champion also said that he loves soup, especially tomato soup.

In a recent piece by Red Bull, they explained how their drivers stay fit and keep their diet in check. It added how their drivers, including Verstappen, eat loads of slow-burning, high-fiber carbs, fruits, vegetables, and protein in the form of different meats during the season.

They also showcased the menu on most race weekends, including some of the food items that Verstappen consumes:

Breakfast: Porridge with berries, banana, nuts, sweetened with honey

Lunch: Salad, followed by chicken breast, tomato salsa, and boiled vegetables. Fruit for dessert.

Dinner: Tomato soup followed by grilled fish, sweet potato, and salad. Yogurt for dessert.

Back in 2018, when Daniel Ricciardo was in Red Bull, both he and Verstappen discussed how they would love to have mac and cheese, french fries, and fried chicken burgers during the off-season as well.

Max Verstappen explains how he constantly needs to keep his weight in check

Back in August 2023, Max Verstappen talked about how he needs to keep his body weight in check during an F1 season.

Speaking to British GQ magazine, he explained that he was on the heavier side when it comes to F1 drivers, which prevents him from being lenient in his diet. He claimed that he could easily gain 10 kilos if he was not careful. On the plus side, he added that he does not need to exercise a lot to get back into shape.

"I'm one of the heavier drivers, so I can't eat what other drivers do. If I really want to, I can easily gain 10 kilos. It's just how my body is built. But in a way, that’s also good as I don't need to do a lot of workouts to get back to my normal fitness," Verstappen said.

Max Verstappen currently leads the 2024 F1 drivers' championship with 136 points.