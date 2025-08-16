Max Verstappen's dominance led to "revival of the sport" in Netherlands as per F1 race director

Max Verstappen dominated the recent years of the pinnacle of motorsport. In line with his might and from the moment of his debut (2015), the F1 Deputy Race Director, Claire Dubbelman, has recently asserted that Verstappen's presence has led to the 'revival of the sport' in his home country, the Netherlands.

Ad

Max Verstappen has been making his trade with Red Bull since 2016, and it is with this team that he has climbed the ladder of success. His first victory in the sport came in the same year at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Moreover, from 2021 onwards, he has won four consecutive drivers' world championships, and it is only in 2025, his progress has been halted because of his team's timid challenger.

Whenever F1 hits Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix, the fans make their utmost effort in painting the track orange. The support for Verstappen is immense and is always a great spectacle.

Ad

Trending

In line with how the sport has revived in the Netherlands because of the 27-year-old, Claire Dubbelman recently said the following via the Chequered Flag podcast by the BBC:

"The sport has seen such a transformation in recent years. I've lived and worked in five different countries. It was national championships where we're really struggling for competitors and all that. And then when Max (Verstappen) entered Formula 1, it's been the revival of the sport in the country."

Ad

Interestingly, after the ongoing 2025 summer break, the pinnacle of motorsport will return with Verstappen's home race, the Dutch Grand Prix. The race weekend will kick off with the on-track action from the 29th of August at the Zandvoort circuit.

Max Verstappen secured a P9 finish in the Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen - Source: Getty

While Claire Dubbelman has showered praise on Max Verstappen for his massive impact in the Netherlands courtesy of his arrival in Formula 1, the 2025 season has not panned out the way the latter would've expected.

Ad

After the first 14 rounds, Verstappen is in third place in the drivers' standings, but is way behind the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The reigning world champion has so far amassed only 187 points (two Grand Prix wins and five podiums), whereas Norris (P2) and Piastri (P1) are sitting pretty on 275 and 284, respectively.

Moreover, in the last race before the ongoing summer break, the Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen secured a disappointing P9 finish. In line with this, he added:

Ad

"Like my whole weekend, there was just no grip and I was just struggling a lot. Not how we want to be, but I knew it was going to be a tough day." Via F1.

From Zandvoort onwards, there are only 10 Grand Prix events remaining on the 2025 race calendar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More