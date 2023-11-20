Max Verstappen’s “embarrassing” Las Vegas GP comments called out by former F1 driver: “Let’s wait until the race to see if it’s good or not”

Red Bull ace Max Verstappen had openly criticized the inaugural race on the streets of Las Vegas throughout the weekend. However, the three-time champion went from feeling like a "clown" to singing "Viva Las Vegas" after winning the Grand Prix.

Verstappen didn't hold back any comments before the race, as he admitted he felt like a "clown" in the opening ceremony and called the event "99% show, 1% race". These comments were followed by the Dutchman's rant about the street circuit layout.

Contrary to the skeptical forecast from Max Verstappen, the 50-lap Las Vegas GP panned out to be an enthralling race. Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer called out the hypocritical Red Bull driver for his comments before the event. He told the BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast:

“Honestly, some of the comments before this weekend, even during this weekend, the negativity has been embarrassing. Max has been very critical of the event and it’s been a tremendous success”

He later added:

“I just think let’s wait until you have the race to see if we think it’s good or not. And generally, it’s great."

“You can’t one minute say this is a shambles, this race, if Monaco is Champions League then this is National League, and then 50 laps later you’re singing ‘Viva Las Vegas’ in an Elvis suit. Come on.”

Despite the negativity surrounding the event, the street circuit did provide plenty of overtaking opportunities, with multiple drivers battling for the lead. Max Verstappen ended up winning his 18th Grand Prix this season. Charles Leclerc's sensational last lap overtake put him ahead of Sergio Perez in second position.

Palmer reckoned the event lived up to its hype and called it one of the best races of the season.

“I think the best Grand Prix of the year, certainly is in the top few. And it was a big crowd.”

Ralf Schumacher believes Max Verstappen can beat Lewis Hamilton's win record

With his 53rd win in Vegas, Max Verstappen equaled Sebastian Vettel's win tally and climbed up to third in the list of most GP wins in F1. Ahead of him are seven-time F1 champions Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

Ralf Schumacher believes Verstappen can chase down Hamilton's 103-win record but casts doubts on the Red Bull driver's future in the sport. He said to Sky Deutschland:

"In terms of age and talent, definitely"

"One question is, does he want to continue driving for so long? And the other: does he always have such a good car?"

Schumacher added that Verstappen had to take good care of Red Bull CTO, Adrian Newey to continue his winning streak.

"Next year, I think that will be the case. He has to take good care of Adrian Newey so that it continues like this."