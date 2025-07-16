Max Verstappen’s father & Christian Horner reportedly had “heated” fight as per F1 veteran

Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, reportedly had a heated confrontation with Christian Horner (former Red Bull boss) during the 2025 British Grand Prix race weekend. This has been reported by the former F1 driver turned pundit, Ralf Schumacher.

As per the German, Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen had a verbal tussle in Silverstone as Max Verstappen dropped down to P5 after the end of the wet race. Verstappen started the 52-lap Grand Prix from pole position.

With Horner out of the Red Bull picture after the Silverstone weekend and Verstappen continuously getting linked to a 2026 move to Mercedes, Ralf Schumacher recently said the following in line with Horner and Verstappen Sr.'s Silverstone tussle:

"There was another argument or a heated exchange, at least visually and verbally, between Jos Verstappen, Christian Horner and the press officer. You could see that Jos was anything but happy with the situation." (Via Planet F1)

Schumacher further deemed Horner a difficult person.

"For me, Christian Horner is also a bit of a difficult person. I have to say that. He just failed to keep the team together well, which is not always easy, of course. But I also think his behaviour now – and I can only say for myself – but he can’t really deal with criticism."

After the first 12 rounds of the ongoing 2025 Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen is in third place in the drivers' standings. Christian Horner's place at the Red Bull team has been entrusted to the former Racing Bulls boss, Laurent Mekies.

Max Verstappen's entourage was 'lobbing in hand grenades' around Horner's sacking, insists Martin Brundle

While Ralf Schumacher has cast light on Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen's heated verbal tussle at the British Grand Prix weekend, F1 pundit Martin Brundle has given his take on the potential involvement of Max Verstappen's entourage in Horner's sacking.

Brundle was recently asked whether the Red Bull F1 team was given a choice between Horner and Verstappen, and in response, the Brit said:

"I don’t know. But what’s absolutely clear is that the Verstappen camp have been lobbing in hand grenades for quite some months now. Some of them have gone off and it’s been pretty relentless in that respect. I think, at times, Max’s dad, Jos, has made it absolutely clear that he thinks Christian shouldn’t be leading the company and leading the team." (Via Planet F1)

Christian Horner led the charge of the Red Bull Formula 1 team from 2005 onwards. From that point on until his recent sacking, he brought tremendous success to the team, winning six Constructors' Championships and eight Drivers' Championships.

With him out of the Red Bull picture, the team under the command of Laurent Mekies, and the incessant Max Verstappen-Mercedes reports, it is going to be fascinating to see what lies ahead for the Austrian team and the reigning world champion.

During the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, several eyes will be on the team for varied reasons. Verstappen can expect to be bombarded with questions just like the Silverstone race weekend.

