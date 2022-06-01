Max Verstappen's father complains Red Bull 'exerted little influence' to help the driver move to the front at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP

Jos Verstappen was not entirely happy with Red Bull letting Sergio Perez outscore his son Max Verstappen and win the race in Monaco. Taking to his post-race blog on MaxVerstappen.com, Jos said that it was disappointing to see Red Bull exerting little influence in helping the reigning world champion get to the front and rather giving Perez a favorable strategy in Monaco.

The elder Verstappen said:

“Red Bull achieved a good result, but at the same time exerted little influence to help Max [Verstappen] to the front. That he finished third, he owes to Ferrari’s mistake at that second stop of Charles Leclerc. The championship leader, Max, was not helped in that sense by the chosen strategy. It turned completely to Checo’s [Sergio Perez’s] favour. That was disappointing to me, and I would have liked it to be different for the championship leader. I would have liked them to go for Max, but of course I am not entirely objective. I think ten points from Max have been thrown away here.”

Max Verstappen's third place was very disappointing for Jos

Calling the result at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP "very disappointing," Jos Verstappen alluded to the fact that the new Red Bull is not necessarily as compliant with Max's driving style as its predecessor, and Monaco's track characteristics made things worse for him.

Speaking of Max Verstappen's outing at Monaco, the 50-year-old said:

“Max’s third place was very disappointing. We all saw that it was a difficult weekend for him. It starts with the car, which simply doesn’t have the characteristics for his driving style yet. Max has far too little grip at the front axle. And especially in Monaco, with all those short corners, you need a car that turns very quickly. That was just hard.”

Throughout the weekend, Max Verstappen was somewhat on the backfoot compared to Sergio Perez. He was out-qualified by the Mexican, which gave Perez the perfect opportunity to make the most of any strategic gamble that Red Bull made during the race.

Consequently, it was Perez making the most of Ferrari's missteps as he claimed the lead and the win at the Monaco GP. Verstappen also had a positive outcome as he finished ahead of Charles Leclerc, extending his advantage at the top of the drivers' standings. The Monaco GP, however, was the first occasion when Perez was able to hold an advantage over his Red Bull teammate for the entire weekend during his 18-month partnership with the team.

