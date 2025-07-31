Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, 'wanted to give Nico Rosberg a slap' during the F1 Belgian GP interview

Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, reportedly wanted to "slap" Nico Rosberg during their Belgian GP interview at the Spa-Francorchamps. This has come after the former Mercedes driver asked a bunch of unpleasant questions to Verstappen Sr. involving Christian Horner's dismissal from Red Bull.

Following the conclusion of the British GP, Red Bull sacked Horner with immediate effect. While Red Bull has not been clear as to why they sacked their long-standing boss, it is expected that the downward spiral of Red Bull's performance and inappropriate conduct allegations against him were the main reasons.

Notably, Horner and Verstappen Sr. have shared a tense relationship since the allegations against the former last year. And it is reported that Verstappen camp (consisting of Jos Verstappen and Max Verstappen's manager, Raymond Vermeulen) triggered Horner's exit because of this.

However, all parties, such as Red Bull, Christian Horner, and Jos Verstappen, remained tight-lipped about this. But Rosberg, one of Sky Sports F1's lead commentators, did not want to let it pass easily, and as a result, he asked Jos Verstappen some questions related to Horner's dismissal.

Rosberg asked:

"Last year, you said Horner needs to go.”

To this, Verstappen Sr. replied:

"That was one and a half years ago. It’s different. I have nothing to say. It’s fine.”

Following this, the former F1 driver further asked:

"Now you’re quiet?”

To which, Verstappen Sr. added:

“I’m always quiet [smiles].”

As the interview surfaced on social media, it gained huge traction among the F1 fraternity. Reacting to it, Jos Verstappen now shared a stunning response. According to Jeroen Bleekemolen, Dutch motorsport racing driver, the father of the four-time world champion Max Verstappen, he wanted to slap Nico Rosberg.

"[Jos Verstappen] Actually almost wanted to give him a slap and say, 'Will you shut up!'" (via GPBlog online)

Red Bull sacked Christian Horner after 20 years and put Laurent Mekies in place of him ahead of the Belgian GP. Horner has been at the helm of affairs at the Milton Keynes-based team since its inception, and helped its drivers claim eight Drivers' Championships and the team six Constructors' Titles.

Nico Rosberg responded to Max Verstappen's father's shocking remark.

As Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, shared his response to Nico Rosberg's interview, Nico Rosberg opened up about it and shared his point of view. Speaking about the situation, here's what the 2016 F1 champion said:

"First of all, it’s nice to see that people appreciated our entertainment, which is what it’s all about, isn’t it? The whole sport, that’s what it’s built on. Not that I do that on purpose, I just try to ask the questions that may be of interest."

Nico Rosberg raced under the German Flag from 2006 to 2016 in Formula 1, where he claimed a title, 23 wins, and 57 podiums in 206 race starts. He retired at the end of 2016.

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More