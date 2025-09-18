Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet calls for aid to Gaza, highlights UN commission’s description of the situation as “genocide”

Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, took to social media to call for aid for Gaza shortly after the United Nations commission declared it in a state of "genocide." Her stories focused on the affected children in the region, highlighting how the attacks have left thousands injured and disabled.

The Israel-Gaza conflict has affected millions of lives in the region and has become a conflict of global attention. Earlier, the United Nations also declared Israel's actions in Gaza as "genocide," highlighting the length of the damage that has been done in the region.

Many celebrities have been focusing on the matter, and Kelly Piquet also recently shared a post on her social media story, focusing on how negatively children have been affected owing to the conflict.

Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, shares the affected lives of children in Gaza (@kellypiquet on Instagram)

Kelly Piquet has been vocal about the issue for a long time. Similar to other F1 drivers, she has also shared about the happenings in Gaza amidst the conflict at regular intervals on her social media.

Her partner, Max Verstappen, however, doesn't actively use social media. While he has gained millions of followers, he seldom posts, as he focuses more on the track. While Red Bull Racing hasn't been the strongest this season, Verstappen's contribution to the 2026 car has been massive, as his team principal recently revealed.

Max Verstappen "central" to Red Bull's 2026 project

Max Verstappen during the 2025 Italian GP (Getty Images)

Red Bull has a massive challenge ahead of it with the changing regulations in the 2026 F1 season. Apart from the car's design and aerodynamics, there will be major changes in the power unit, with more focus on the electrical output. The team is in a technical partnership with Ford to work on the engines, since their partnership with Honda is set to expire at the end of the current season.

However, the new cars will be a blank canvas for all the teams. The grid is expected to reshuffle in terms of competitiveness, and RBR's goal is to stay ahead of its competitors.

Max Verstappen has been largely focused on the 2026 car, too, revealed team principal Laurent Mekies. He revealed that the Dutchman has been in the simulator, playing around with the car's balance to extract maximum performance.

"Max is doing a lot more than just asking for the numbers. You would be surprised. Max is giving so much to the projects also outside of the car," he said (via F1).

"He’s not just asking the numbers, he’s testing the car in the simulators, he’s working with engineers on both sides of the fence to understand how do we develop these 2026 cars? Where do we try to get the power? Where do we try to get the downforce?"

He added:

"So, that's how central to the project he is. He certainly wants a fast car next year, and he’s doing everything he can in the car and outside the car to help us give him that."

Max Verstappen continues to race competitively this year, despite the team's overall performance. He is currently placed in third place in the Drivers' Championship, with three wins in his bag so far this season.

