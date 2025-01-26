Max Verstappen’s girlfriend Kelly Piquet ‘feeling cozy’ amid her pregnancy

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, showcased a comfortable outfit on social media. The 2024 F1 season was monumental for the Dutch driver, who won his fourth consecutive championship and announced that he would be becoming a father for the first time in early 2025.

The 27-year-old informed everyone that he and his girlfriend were expecting their first child ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi last month. It would be the first child for Verstappen and the second for Piquet, given she shares a five-year-old daughter named Penelope with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

Kelly Piquet, who is the daughter of former three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet Sr., is a model and Instagram influencer who has over 1.8m followers on the platform. The 35-year-old, on her recent Instagram Story, shared a mirror selfie of wearing a white and warm overcoat from fitness brand "Alo" amidst her pregnancy and wrote:

"Feeling cozy."

Snapshot Max Verstappen's girlfriend from her Instagram Story (@kellypiquet)

Max Verstappen chimes in on becoming a father for the first time

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen Stated that he was super excited to be becoming a father for the first time in 2020 5 but claimed that he had some experience in that field having been a stepdad to Penelope Kvyat. While appearing on the Talking Bulls podcast, the Dutchman reflected:

"Yeah, it's super exciting, of course. Luckily, I did get a little bit of training with Penelope. Seeing her grow up really for like, four years, which has been also really, really nice. But yeah, for sure, when it's like, going to be fully your own, it's going to be a different challenge, but I'm looking forward to it."

On the racing front, the Red Bull driver displayed some outstanding racing in the final phase of the 2024 season to win the title once again and earned plaudits from all quarters. Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer was full of appreciation for Max Verstappen's brilliance and called his driving "magic", adding to RacingNews365:

“He’s a brilliant driver, but what impresses me even more is his focus. Max comes to work every day in his white sneakers, blue jeans, and team shirt, yet he’s always laser-focused. He’s friendly to everyone, but there’s a level of concentration I’ve never seen in anyone else.”

“When you’re on the pit wall, watching not just your own car but also Verstappen’s, you can’t help but think, ‘What’s he doing now?’ The way he drives, it’s almost like magic. There’s something special about him that makes you stop and watch, even when you’re supposed to be focused on your own team.”

Max Verstappen will bid for his fifth consecutive world championship in the 2025 season and become only the second driver after Michael Schumacher to do so.

