Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet flaunts baby bump in elegant white outfit and minimal glam at Paris Fashion Week

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet showcased her baby bump, wearing an elegant white outfit at the Paris Fashion Week. The four-time F1 world champion and his girlfriend will become parents for the first time in early 2025 after announcing the pregnancy ahead of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The couple has been dating for more than four years after first linking up at the end of 2020. Kelly Piquet, a 35-year-old model and Instagram Influencer, was spotted at the Paris Couture Week in a stylish white outfit with a black gown and minimal makeup.

On her Instagram, the Brazilian posted a picture of herself in the outfit.

Snapshot of Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet of her Story...Credits-Instagram (@kellypiquet)

Kelly Piquet, who is the daughter of former three-time F1 world champion, Nelson Piquet Sr., already has a five-year-old daughter with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat named Penelope. She currently resides in Monaco with Max Verstappen and Penelope in his swanky apartment in the Principality.

Max Verstappen's girlfriend chimes in on the importance of wellness

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shared a series of pictures on her social media wearing a pink outfit from fitness brand "Alo."

In her post, the 35-year-old spoke about the importance of prioritizing positivity and wellness in the current world, saying:

"Amid the chaos of a fast-paced world, wellness is our anchor. Prioritize peace, protect your energy, and find balance in the storm."

Piquet previously revealed last month that she was in her final trimester already, despite announcing the news at the start of December.

However, Max Verstappen's father and former F1 driver Jos Verstappen stated that he was aware that his son was about to become a dad before the announcement. He told de Telegraaf about his views on becoming a grandfather:

"Max has known for a while that he is going to be a father. That thought hasn't exactly bothered him. Just look at how he won the race in Brazil. He already knew then, and so did I. It may sound crazy, but I knew he was going to be a father before he even told me. I'm not a crazy person. I saw it coming. I know my son well, and I only have to look at him.

"Of course, I already know how it feels to become a grandfather because Max's sister Victoria already has three children. But in the end, this is the most important thing in life, lol. It's wonderful what Max achieves on the circuit. But building a family, having children: that's really beautiful to experience."

2025 could be a special year for the Red Bull driver. Apart from becoming a father for the first time, he could also become only the second driver in F1 history to win five consecutive driver's championships, with only Michael Schumacher achieving that feat previously.

