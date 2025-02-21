Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet flaunts baby bump in rust-colored dress

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet flaunted her baby bump while posting a mirror selfie on her social media. The couple are expecting their first child together after announcing her pregnancy ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi last year.

Piquet, the daughter of former three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet Sr., has been dating the Dutch driver for over four years. The 35-year-old previously dated former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat from 2017 to 2019 and shares a five-year-old daughter, Penelope, with him. The Brazilian model lives in Monaco with his daughter in Max Verstappen's apartment in the Principality.

On her Instagram Story shared on Thursday, February 20, Kelly Piquet was seen donning a rust-colored outfit as she showcased her baby bump.

"This is perfect for my bump but also post bump," she captioned the post.

Snapshot from Kelly Piquet's Story...Credits-Instagram

Piquet will welcome her first child with the reigning four-time F1 world champion in the coming months after recently revealing she was in her final trimester. However, speaking to the media at the F175 event, Max Verstappen said that there was a possibility that he might skip the childbirth due to the F1 calendar.

"Yes, but I cannot miss a race unless [I have] too many [penalty] points or [for] swearing. Anything is possible, but in F1 that doesn't exist. You cannot take two months off. If it happens, it happens," he said (as quoted by GPBlog).

"There's nothing I can do about it. Unfortunately, F1 drivers don't get time off, but at the same time I'm also not the one that is giving birth."

Earlier this week, the Dutch driver also shared his thoughts on fatherhood, mentioning that even after the arrival of the child, he didn't expect things to change in terms of on-track matters.

Max Verstappen expresses excitement about becoming a father

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said that he hoped that becoming a father for the first time would not affect his racing approach while mentioning his eagerness to take up the new role of fatherhood.

The 27-year-old spoke about the topic and reflected (as quoted by motociclismo.pt):

“Honestly, I hope not much will change. Driving-wise, it shouldn’t. It’s definitely very exciting. It’s very hard to put into words until the baby is born. But I’m definitely looking forward to it and looking forward to the whole experience.”

On track, the Red Bull driver will enter the 2025 season in his bid to become only the second driver after Michael Schumacher to win five consecutive drivers championships. If he succeeds, Verstappen will also become the fourth driver in history after Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, and Juan Manuel Fangio, to have won five titles.

The Dutchman will take to the track in the RB21 for the first time in the official pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 26-28.

