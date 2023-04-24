Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet not happy with driver's admission of post-retirement plans

Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet has not taken kindly to the Dutchman's post-retirement plans.

During an interview on Viaplay's 'Max Verstappen: Anatomy of a Champion' documentary, the Red Bull Racing driver was asked about his thoughts on life after Formula 1. In said that he has set his sights on eating as much good food as he wants:

"When I am 40, then I will no longer race. Then I will eat what I want. I’m getting as fat as a pudding sandwich."

His words were not taken kindly by his girlfriend Piquet, a former model and wellness expert. When the camera turned to her when Verstappen voiced his retirement plans, she could be seen repeatedly saying 'no'.

"I don't see myself driving until I'm 40" - Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen recently revealed that we would not be racing in F1 when he's 40, unlike Fernando Alonso or Michael Schumacher.

When asked in a post-race press conference about how would feel about winning at the age of 40, something Alonso is aspiring to do this season, Verstappen said:

"I won’t be around. I don't see myself driving until I'm 40, in Formula 1 at least. I want to also do other things. But I still have a few more years in Formula 1, for sure."

While Verstappen has broken a host of records since his F1 debut, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has opined that the 25-year-old might not be in the sport long enough to break Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton's record of seven world titles.

Marko said that there's a lot that goes into winning that many titles, something Verstappen might not want to do, telling Sky Sports:

"I thought that Michael's record could never be broken, and then Lewis did the same amount. I think there has to be so many factors together so that you can achieve something. He’s not the type of those who goes for records. I think one day (he) says ‘fine’ and then will walk away."

Verstappen is the reigning two-time F1 champion. He began the 2023 season strongly and leads the driver's standings heading into the fourth race of the season at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

