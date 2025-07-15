Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet makes a fashion statement in a black dress

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, was seen in a stunning black dress in her recent social media post. The Dutch driver is enjoying his rare off time with his family, given the three-week gap between the British Grand Prix and the Belgian Grand Prix in the 2025 season.

The 27-year-old has had a special year in his personal life, as he and his girlfriend became parents for the first time in early May and welcomed their daughter Lily to the world. The four-time F1 world champion has been dating the 36-year-old Brazilian model for over four years and resides with her and her daughter Penelope in his lavish Monaco apartment.

Piquet, who is an influencer by profession, has been spotted in the F1 paddock on numerous occasions, given her association with the sport owing to her father, former three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet Sr.

Kelly Piquet has over two million followers on Instagram and recently made a fashion statement on her Instagram Story, donning a black dress from Larveche.

Snapshot of Kelly Piquet's Story...Credits-Instagram

Kelly Piquet has stayed away from the F1 paddock in the 2025 season to focus on her pregnancy, but has offered support to Max Verstappen on social media. The Dutch driver has continued to perform at a high level in 2025, but finds himself 69 points behind in the Driver standings, single-handedly scoring the majority of the points for Red Bull.

Verstappen's teammate Yuki Tsunoda has contributed just seven points in his 10 races and one Sprint thus far and has struggled to extract the same performance from the RB21.

Carlos Sainz gives his take on being teammates with Max Verstappen

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that he did not have such a tough time being Max Verstappen's teammate for a season and a half from 2015 to 2016 at Toro Rosso.

While appearing on the High Performance podcast, the Spaniard said:

"I think everyone's having a really tough time being Verstappen's teammate. I can only say that when I was Max's teammate, I didn't have this tough time. I was obviously incredibly surprised with how quick he was, with how he's an insane driver.

"He's probably going to go on to be one of the best-ever in history, if he's not already one of the best-ever in history. But that first year together since then, has given me the confidence to know I can be up against anyone. I've been team-mates with Charles [Leclerc], Lando [Norris], with Nico Hulkenberg."

Carlos Sainz ran Max Verstappen close during their time but was ultimately outscored by the latter in the races and looked over by Red Bull as the Dutchman earned his promotion in 2016.

