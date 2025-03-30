Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet makes fashion statement with her latest post on social media

Kelly Piquet, Max Verstappen's girlfriend, has shared a series of images from her stay in Paris, flaunting her chic maternity style. She attended the Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, sharing behind-the-scene glimpses on social media.

Ad

Kelly Piquet is a model and social media influencer of Brazilian and Dutch roots, with her Brazilian heritage coming from her father, three time world champion Nelson Piquet. She currently lives in Monaco with her boyfriend and reigning world champion, Max Verstappen.

In an Instagram post uploaded by Piquet, she shared a series of mirror selfies, capturing a range of looks from her fashion week outings, all snapped inside an elevator. The first slide showcased an oversized jacket over a black fitted bodycon dress. She paired it with black sunglasses and knee high boots for a casual yet chic look.

Ad

Trending

The following slides featured her various outfits of the day, from a high neck sweater flaunting her baby bump to a sleek, cream colored pantsuit. In the final slide, she posed in a minimalist black turtleneck dress paired with a cropped leather jacket.

Ad

In December 2024, Verstappen and Piquet announced their pregnancy to the world, expecting the baby to arrive in April. The couple have been dating since 2020 and are proud parents to Penelope, Piquet's daughter from her previous relationship with former F1 driver, Daniil Kvyatt.

Max Verstappen's partner shares hair transformation mishaps from her past

Four time world champion Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, recently opened up on her hair care journey, revealing an experimental phase with hair color that irked her mother.

Ad

Piquet recently sat with Fiona Franchimon for a youtube collab video, discussing her hair care routine. When asked about her journey with hair color, Piquet recalled a time when she decided to bleach her hair at home, instead of at a salon. Reflecting on how the DIY job turned out, she said,

"I've done a few things to my hair in the past. Before I used to do a few highlights and then way before that on a crazy moment I thought I don't need to bleach my hair in the salon, I can do it in at home. So I did it at home and then it just came out orange because that's that's how it goes" (3:16 onwards)

Ad

Ad

She went on to reveal her mother's reaction to the change, recalling how she had trouble recognizing herself.

"I tried to stay blonde actually and that stayed for a week because I couldn't, I didn't recognize myself and my mom was really unhappy. So I left it for a week and then I went back to my normal color," she added.

As a model and fashion influencer, Kelly Piquet frequently collaborates with brands like Louis Vuitton, makes appearances on magazine covers like Vogue Netherlands and attends fashion shows of other designer brands. She regularly shares snippets from her collaborations and race weekends with Max Verstappen, to an audience of 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback