Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet makes fashion statement with her latest Vanity Fair appearance

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, was spotted in the popular Vanity Fair Italia magazine ahead of the birth of her second child. The Brazilian model and the Dutch driver have been dating each other since late 2020.

They will welcome their first child together in the coming weeks after initially announcing the pregnancy to the world ahead of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The 36-year-old model lives in Monaco with the reigning four-time F1 world champion in his apartment with her five-year-old daughter Penelope.

Piquet, who is the former three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet Sr.'s daughter, had previously been in a relationship with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat and shares her daughter with him.

On her most recent post on Instagram, where she has a following of 1.9 million, Kelly Piquet shared her picture from the Vanity Fair magazine, where she was spotted holding Dunlop Tennis balls while wearing casual attire, and wrote:

"Vanity Fair Italia April 2025 with @replay,"

Kelly Piquet has not been spotted in the paddock in the 2025 season thus far and supported Max Verstappen from afar while prioritizing her health ahead of the delivery.

The 27-year-old had previously feared that he might miss out on the birth of his first child due to racing commitments. However, Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko claimed that the Dutchman won't have any racing activities clashing with the childbirth.

Max Verstappen previews the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he and the Austrian team would go "race by race" in their title fight against McLaren and believed that the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix would be better than the Bahrain GP last weekend. As per BBC, the 64-time F1 race winner said:

"I just go race by race. I think [Saudi Arabia] will be better than Bahrain. The rest is out of my hands. At the moment, we are not the quickest, so it is tough to fight for a championship, but it is a long road. Last year, here it all looked great, and we know how the season ended up."

He further added:

"I enjoyed last year and the year before when we were dominant. Now it is enjoyable in a way of the challenges that are out there and trying to improve the situation, I would say. I am happy, I am not very happy with my car. But we all want to be better, there is no secret in that. We all want to improve."

Max Verstappen sits in P3 in the driver's championships with 69 points and has a gap of eight points to leader Lando Norris after four races and One Sprint in the 2025 season.

